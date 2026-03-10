News + Trends 10 7

Curiosities in Barcelona: the MWC trends 2026

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 10.3.2026

Some innovations and gadgets are useful, others simply look good. And then there are those that don't fit into either category. I'll let you decide with this collection from MWC.

At the technology fair in Barcelona, manufacturers are presenting their latest products. The world hasn't been waiting for all of them, but they might still bring a smile to your face.

iMoochi: fluffy pet as «emotional support»

One of my highlights at MWC is the fluffy iMoochi at the ZTE stand. The AI pet watches the many visitors with digital googly eyes and sleeps a little in between - understandably.

iMoochi is available in different versions and visually mimics various animals, such as a white kitten, a pink rabbit or a brown forest animal with small horns. According to ZTE, they all have a star sign and matching personalities.

You can choose between different animals with the iMoochi.

Source: Michelle Brändle

The iMoochi responds to strokes, movements and your voice. It can even develop its personality over time. The accompanying app stores the plush toy's behaviour and emotions.

The iMoochi mimics a pet, only I don't have to feed it.

Source: Michelle Brändle

The AI pet has already been funded via a Japanese Kickstarter platform. Let's see if iMoochi makes it to us as well

AI cuddly toy Poketomo from Sharp

Sharp is also presenting a smart soft toy. The Pokemoto is only twelve centimetres tall and can express emotions. It uses a microphone and a camera in its mouth to perceive its surroundings. The fluffy creature is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chip.

Poketomo has cleverly placed the camera in its mouth.

Source: Jan Johannsen

Sharp has equipped the gadget with its own LLM, the CE-LLM (Communication and Empathy Large Language Model). With the help of this language model, Poketomo should not sound mechanical, but rather imitate the user's tone, rhythm and way of speaking. It can also laugh and express empathy - and underline this with LEDs. The AI animal also accesses ChatGPT via Wi-Fi and answers your everyday questions.

Power supply unit from Anker automatically recognises iPhones

The 45-watt Anker Nano power supply is primarily aimed at iPhone users. The charger with USB-C connection has a built-in display and automatically recognises when you connect Apple's smartphone and adjusts the charging process accordingly.

The display with mascot shows the charging status.

Source: Jan Johannsen

On the display at the top, you first see a cheerful hello from a cute mascot and are then shown charging information. With a tap on the screen, the power adapter automatically switches to a gentle charging process.

The power adapter in orange matches the orange iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The Anker Nano charger will be released in April in the colours black, white, blue and orange and will cost just under 50 francs/euro.

Smart guitar from Honor

This smart guitar makes me - without guarantee - the next rock star. And without practising. When I press one of the two narrow switches in the centre of the body, the guitar plays the desired chords automatically. Next to it are touch-sensitive buttons that simulate individual guitar strings.

I can't quite work out why I should play an instrument like this - it feels rather uncomfortable. However, according to Honour's website, the guitar is in high demand.

I'm not convinced by the smart guitar from Honor.

Source: Michelle Brändle

I find the design takes some getting used to. I'm also disappointed when I try out my otherwise solid-sounding songs: you can hardly hear what I'm actually playing. After all, the smart guitar only costs 250 francs/euros.

Lenovo AI Workmate: practical employees in the home office

The AI Workmate reminds me directly of the cute lamp mascot from Pixar. Lenovo's gadget is just as mobile. The head consists of a display with a face and a projector.

Your new employee in the home office?

Source: Michelle Brändle

Since the Workmate is connected to your PC, it projects documents onto the wall via the projector or acts as a second display. Thanks to AI integration, you can give it direct instructions using natural language. For example, it can compose an email or search for a free appointment in the calendar.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

