News + Trends 3 9

"Dangerous Surf": AMC develops TV series for action classic

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 16.12.2025

The ex-presidents are coming back: AMC Networks is working on a TV series based on "Dangerous Surf". Instead of a remake, a serial continuation of the cult film from 1991 is planned.

More than three decades after the cinema release of «Point Break» - known in German-speaking countries as «Gefährliche Brandung» - AMC Networks is working on a TV series based on the 1991 action classic. The project is currently in the development phase. There are no concrete details yet about the cast, start date or scope of the series. However, one thing is clear: AMC does not simply want to remake the material, but to continue it in series form.

A cult film with long reverberations

«Dangerous Surf» is considered one of the defining action films of the early 1990s. Director Kathryn Bigelow combined the surfer myth, undercover investigation and existential masculinity concepts to create a film that had an impact far beyond the genre. Patrick Swayze as the charismatic outlaw Bodhi and Keanu Reeves as FBI agent Johnny Utah became firm favourites in pop culture.

The film not only influenced later action productions, but also the portrayal of extreme sports in mainstream cinema.

Not a remake, but a continuation

According to previous information, the series will not retell the plot of the film. Instead, an approach is planned that is set well after the events of 1991. The focus is apparently on a new generation of characters whose activities are directly linked to the myth of the ex-Presidents gang of that time.

The legendary bank robbers from «Gefährliche Brandung» thus function more as a historical reference point than as active protagonists. Also in light of the fact that Patrick Swayze died in 2009.

The ex-Presidents gang from «Dangerous Surf»: The masks show, in order, Richard Nixon, Lyndon B. Johnson, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter. Fun fact: The gang members die chronologically according to the terms of office of these four presidents.

Source: 20th Century Fox

This approach gives the producers room to manoeuvre. The series can reinterpret motifs such as the desire for freedom, crossing boundaries and loyalty without losing itself in an exercise in pure nostalgia. At the same time, the connection to the original remains strong enough to appeal to fans of the film.

David Kalstein and Alcon Entertainment as creative sponsors

The series is being developed by David Kalstein, who serves as creator, author and executive producer. Kalstein brings experience from several US television productions: He was involved as executive producer on series such as «NCIS: Los Angeles» and «Quantico» and also worked on the thriller project «Butterfly» for Amazon. In addition, he is one of the executive producers of the USA Network series «Treadstone», which is based on the Jason Bourne mythology.

The series is co-produced with Alcon Entertainment, the studio that owns the rights to «Point Break». Alcon Entertainment was founded in 1997 by Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson and has since been active as a producer and financier of numerous film and television projects, including the 2015 reinterpretation of the «Point Break» material.

The remake at the time shifted the focus to global extreme sports setpieces and moved away from the character and thematic structure of the original, but largely failed to make a lasting impact on audiences.

Modern series, familiar topics

In terms of content, the TV adaptation is likely to focus more on long-term character development than the film did. Series formats offer space for moral grey areas, complex relationships and social references. Topics such as surveillance, radicalisation and the fascination with extreme lifestyles can be told differently today than in the early 1990s.

Undercover investigation, friendship and conflicting loyalties are among the central motifs of the original film «Gefährliche Brandung». The focus was on the characters.

Source: 20th Century Fox

It remains to be seen whether classic elements such as surfing, extreme sports and spectacular heists will continue to play a central role. However, industry observers assume that precisely this mixture of physical risk and ideological promise of freedom will remain a core component of the series.

Header image: 20th Century Fox

I like this article! 3 people like this article







