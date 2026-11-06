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Developed for extreme cold, but also useful for everyday outdoor activities

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 6.11.2026

Wild adventures at extreme altitudes are probably not part of everyday life for most people. Nevertheless, Rab is constantly developing its expedition collection. The reason: what proves itself under inhospitable conditions finds its way into many products in the Rab range.

The centerpiece of the new expedition collection from Rab is a high-altitude suit specifically for female mountaineers. It was co-developed by Rab athletes, including Adriana Brownlee. Adriana has climbed the summits of all fourteen eight-thousanders and is currently the youngest woman to have achieved this.

The suit is characterized by its women-specific fit and corresponding insulation distribution. According to Rab, this is intended to be precisely tailored to the needs of female mountaineers, providing warmth and protection in the right places.

This suit is designed to keep female mountaineers warm in extreme conditions.

Source: Rab

The suit is not the first item from Rab developed specifically for female athletes. A few months ago, the company introduced a running vest with a female-specific fit:

News + Trends Awarded: a Rab running waistcoat especially for women Siri Schubert 48 likes 48 1 comment 1

The new winter collection consists of the 8000 high-altitude suit, which is also available in a men's version, the 8000 Hoody, and the 8000 Bib. According to Rab, the garments were tested in the cold chambers of the University of Nottingham and by mountaineers under real-world conditions. They combine European goose down (900 cuin fill power) with Primaloft and other insulation materials. A special feature is the Loft-3D technology developed by Rab. It is being used in clothing for the first time; previously, it was only available in sleeping bags.

More warmth for the same weight

The Loft-3D technology is characterized by trapezoidal chambers with a spiral internal structure. This keeps the down in place without additional stitching. This is intended to allow for higher loft with the same amount of down. The thermal efficiency is expected to increase without adding weight or volume.

The Mythic Ultra Hoody is designed to offer more warmth with the same amount of down.

Source: Rab

Also new is the Mythic Ultra Hoody, an alpine down jacket, also featuring Loft-3D. The hoody has the same amount of 900-cuin goose down as its predecessor but is designed to offer more warmth. According to Rab, it is an example of how technologies from the expedition collection are also being used in clothing for less extreme conditions.

Whether and when we will have the garments from the new collection in our range has not yet been determined. If you are still looking for Rab clothing for the winter, you can find a few suggestions here:

Header image: Daniel Hug / Rab

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