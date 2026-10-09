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Half flip-flop, half mule: This is Havaianas' new hybrid

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 9.10.2026

Havaianas and Zellerfeld have apparently taken a liking to tinkering with the flip-flop. Following the unconventional "Top Toe" model, a semi-closed version is now following.

It has been just over a year since Havaianas teamed up with 3D printing company Zellerfeld to launch a rather unconventional flip-flop – which sold out in no time. The «Top Toe» combined the Brazilian brand's signature V-strap with a sculptural sole and a cap that covered the front part of the toes. Now, the two companies are consistently taking the idea further: with the new «Top Toe Mule», the forefoot disappears completely under a closed toe and instep section.

The Top Toe Mule by Havaianas and Zellerfeld.

Source: Havaianas

Flip-flop meets mule

The result is a hybrid of a thong sandal and a mule. Because even though it is a semi-closed shoe, Havaianas sticks to two of its design features: the V-shaped strap and the toe post. Zellerfeld builds an organically shaped shell around it with subtle cut-outs on the sides. If you wear the brand's matching split-toe socks, they can peek through the openings.

Like its predecessor, the «Top Toe Mule» is manufactured entirely using 3D printing, meaning the shoe is made without seams or glue. It is precisely this manufacturing method that creates the typically ribbed surface of Zellerfeld shoes.

The Top Toe Mules in action.

Source: Instagram @patrizio_morellato

Available from mid-October

The shoes are available in five colors: Oat (beige), black, stone (light gray), lilac, and yellow. An official price has not yet been announced. However, the sold-out flip-flop version of the «Top Toe» was priced at 89 US dollars at the time. Comparable mules from Zellerfeld cost around 150 US dollars. So, it certainly won't be cheap.

The first limited drop took place on October 5th at selected branches of the international fashion concept store Dover Street Market. The «Top Toe Mule» is scheduled to be more widely available via Havaianas and Zellerfeld on October 14th.

Header image: Instagram @patrizio_morellato

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