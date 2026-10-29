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Square instead of round: You've never seen the "Nike Air Force 1" like this before

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 29.10.2026

After more than four decades, the "Air Force 1" is getting an unusual new silhouette. Nike is giving the classic sneaker a square toe cap – following a broader trend.

Since the «Air Force 1» hit the market in the 1980s, it has received many a striking makeover; it has been studded with Swarovski crystals, dressed in snakeskin, and adorned with Louis Vuitton's monogram. However, Nike has largely left the characteristic round toe box untouched – until now.

The new «Air Force 1 Low SQT» features a straight front edge with sharp corners instead of the usual curve. Nike also calls the model «Squair Toe» – a play on words combining «square» and «Air» from «Air Force 1».

Small change, big impact

Just how much this small change affects the overall impression is particularly evident when viewed from above. The angular, slightly elongated toe area makes the «Air Force 1» appear more streamlined. The silhouette looks somewhat narrower overall and therefore more elegant. Viewed from the side, however, the difference to the classic «Air Force 1» is barely noticeable. In this way, Nike remains largely true to the original design: the side Swoosh, the perforated toe box, and the characteristic sole are still present.

The new Air Force 1 Low SQT.

Source: Instagram @sickboiss The square toe cap is most striking from above.

Source: Instagram @sickboiss

In fact, boots and loafers with square toes have been trendy for some time. Now, sneaker brands are increasingly picking up on the trend as well. Adidas has released several square-toe models this year, including the «Stan Smith SQ» and the «Forum SQ». Onitsuka Tiger also entered the race with an angular version of its classic, the «Mexico 66 Square».

New design at a regular price

Nike's «Squair Toe» was first seen in June during Paris Men's Fashion Week. At the time, the brand presented the model in a showroom – in much more extravagant versions: for example, in suede with Western-inspired embellishments or with a colorful plaid pattern. For the launch on November 6, however, Nike is keeping things visually understated for now. The «Air Force 1 Low SQT» will initially be released in the two classic colorways «Triple Black» and «Triple White».

The Squair Toe in a cowboy look.

Source: Instagram @zsneakerheadz The colorful plaid version of the angular Air Force 1.

Source: Instagram @zsneakerheadz

An official Swiss retail price is not yet known. In the US, however, the shoe is expected to cost around 130 dollars – which is in the usual price range for regular «Air Force 1» models. Whether the angular version will also be added to the Galaxus range remains to be seen.

Header image: Instagram @sickboiss

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