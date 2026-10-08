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Launchmetrics/Spotlight
News + Trends
81

A nearly vanished New Balance model returns

Stephanie Vinzens
8.10.2026
Translation: machine translated

For its latest collection, luxury label Miu Miu has unearthed an almost forgotten New Balance model from the nineties. Original pairs of the "RC150" are now almost impossible to find.

Miu Miu and New Balance have become a well-oiled duo. Now, their roughly five-year collaboration is entering its next round. This time, however, the Italian luxury label is not relying on one of the usual New Balance staples, but is bringing back a shoe that few will likely recognize: the «RC150» – a sleek retro model from the world of running.

Miu Miu x New Balance RC150 in orange-red.
Miu Miu x New Balance RC150 in orange-red.
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Featherweight from the nineties

The «RC150» owes its name to its weight: the original road running shoe weighed in at just around 150 grams and was primarily designed for speed rather than fashion flair. Today, the silhouette is one of the much lesser-known models in the New Balance archive. Original pairs can likely only be found on the secondary market with patience, considerable luck, and Sherlock-like detective skills. It is quite cunning, then, that Miu Miu is bringing back a shoe that is otherwise almost impossible to get.

Miu Miu x New Balance RC150 in yellow-blue.
Miu Miu x New Balance RC150 in yellow-blue.
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

For the reissue, the high-end brand has largely maintained the look of the original. The upper consists of technical mesh with suede inserts, overlaid with a striking net pattern of zigzag contrast stitching. The most noticeable detail that distinguishes the Miu Miu version from the original is located in the forefoot area: the shoe features an additional lacing system that runs across the toe. In doing so, Miu Miu remains true to the dual-lace look that has already characterized previous collaborations with New Balance.

Numerous color combinations were presented on the runway, including red-white, yellow-blue, and orange-red. Miu Miu itself speaks of a mix of elegant tones and bright sports colors.

Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2027
Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2027
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight
Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2027
Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2027
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Patience, patience

However, it will be a while before the «RC150» actually goes on sale. The collection is expected to be available in February 2027 in selected Miu Miu boutiques as well as in the online shop. The price has not yet been officially announced. Judging by existing models from the collaboration, such as the «530SL», it is likely to be just above the 1,000 Swiss franc mark – firmly in the luxury segment.

Header image: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

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Stephanie Vinzens
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Stephanie.Vinzens@digitecgalaxus.ch

Has endless love for shoulder pads, Stratocasters and sashimi, but a limited tolerance for bad impressions of her Eastern Swiss dialect.

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