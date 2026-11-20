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With hairstyle and race number: Lego shrinks the Formula 1 drivers

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 20.11.2026

For the first time, the entire Formula 1 starting grid will be available in Lego format. The Speed Champions series is bringing all eleven race cars along with their two regular drivers.

Formula 1 race cars are already available in the Speed Champions series. Now, Lego is also shrinking the drivers into minifigures. They wear printed helmets and racing suits featuring their names and car numbers. The design team even recreated their hairstyles as accurately as possible. According to Reuters, Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad was impressed by his accurately captured haircut during the presentation. The article does not reveal whether other stars like Lewis Hamilton, the new world champion Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen, or Charles Leclerc feel the same way.

Anyone who knows Lewis Hamilton should recognize him even when shrunk. The helmet and overalls are printed.

Source: Lego

Cars from all eleven teams according to current regulations

The new collection also includes the car from newcomer Cadillac, making the starting grid complete. Each set replicates a team's race car based on the 2026 regulations in its current livery. Stickers with both car numbers are included so that the car can be assigned to your favorite driver. According to the press release, these models are just the starting signal: Lego and Formula 1 have been working together since 2025 and plan to expand the partnership in 2027 with further products and events.

The design and livery of the race cars correspond to the 2026 season.

Source: Lego

Prices and details

Each of the eleven sets costs 29.99 euros (31.90 Swiss francs) and consists of nearly 200 pieces. The models are about 19 centimeters long. However, they are not suitable as Christmas gifts, as they are not scheduled to hit the market until March 2027.

Here is an overview of the sets:

Scuderia Ferrari HP SF-26 (77267)

Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 (77268)

McLaren Mastercard MCL40 (77269)

Mercedes-AMG Petronas W17 (77270)

Aston Martin Aramco AMR26 (77271)

Atlassian Williams FW48 (77272)

Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03 (77273)

BWT Alpine A526 (77274)

TGR Haas VF-26 (77275)

Audi Revolut R26 (77276)

Cadillac MAC-26 (77277)

The recommended age, which is ten years for most sets, is noteworthy. Exceptions are the two models from Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls: the manufacturer lists them as 18+. This is likely due to the sponsor Red Bull, as the sale of the energy drink to minors is prohibited in some European countries.

You can pre-order the new Speed Champions sets from Lego now. Since they are not exclusive, they should also arrive in our shop at the official launch.

Header image: Lego

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