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Mattel brings the 1971 Nissan Skyline to the Brick Shop

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 21.10.2026

Mattel is releasing the 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R as a building block set. Using 833 pieces, you can build a classic car that you can even customize for the racetrack.

On this Nissan, the side mirrors are positioned far forward on the fenders. Add to that red stripes on a white body and a rear spoiler, and Mattel's new Brick Shop kit brings plenty of 70s charm. The model is based on the 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R. Mattel unveiled the model at the Paris Motor Show. For Brick Shop, this is their first collaboration with Nissan.

The racing version features the number 6, dark hubcaps, and red covers over the headlights.

Source: Mattel

A box with racing history

Among car enthusiasts, the Skyline is known as the «Hakosuka». The nickname is a combination of the Japanese word «hako» for box and «suka», a short form of Skyline. Looking at the angular body, it immediately makes sense.

The car earned its reputation on the racetrack. The first Skyline GT-R appeared in 1969 as a four-door sedan, followed later by the two-door coupe. These early GT-Rs won a total of 50 touring car races in Japan by March 1972. The racing modifications included in the set fit this history perfectly.

You decide how much race car goes on the shelf

The kit recreates the Skyline in 1:16 scale and is recommended for ages ten and up.

With the included parts and stickers, you can transform the street version (top) into the racing version (bottom).

Source: Mattel

According to product specifications, Mattel prints the red stripes directly onto the parts. On the included sticker sheet, however, you will find race numbers and sponsor logos. There are also two sets of hubcaps, one of which is made of metal. With additional parts like a front splitter and headlight covers, you can trim the car for racing.

If you turn the steering wheel, the front wheels turn. You can open the doors and flip the hood forward. Underneath is a replica of an inline-six engine.

A little twin and just under 50 euros

A 1:64 scale Hot Wheels Skyline is also included. The small metal car is only available in this set. A metal plaque is also included.

Following the autumn releases with Lamborghini, Audi, and Toyota, Mattel's building block garage continues to grow. My colleague Stephan tested the large Brick Shop Mercedes 300 SL. He was particularly impressed by the fit and the clear instructions.

Product test Bull’s eye! This Lego alternative from Mattel holds its own Stephan Lamprecht 86 likes 86 21 comments 21

The Nissan Skyline is scheduled to be available from January 2027. Mattel lists a recommended retail price of 49.99 euros. The announcement does not include a Swiss price.

Would you build the Skyline as a street car or in the racing version? Let us know in the comments.

Header image: Mattel

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