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Hot Wheels to build yourself: Mattel Brick Shop launches with mini cars

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 6.11.2026

Mattel is shrinking its building block cars to Hot Wheels size. The new "Hot Wheels Racer Series" will hit stores in January 2027.

Until now, Mattel Brick Shop car models were aimed more at people with money to spare and, above all, space on their shelves. From the very beginning, the range consisted primarily of large construction sets in 1:32 and 1:16 scale with several hundred building blocks. Now, Mattel is taking the opposite approach. The new models in the «Hot Wheels Racer Series» are the same size as classic Hot Wheels. 20 vehicles are scheduled to be released by the end of 2027.

Six models at launch

The first wave includes modern sports cars, classics, and a Hot Wheels original: '24 Camaro ZL1, '18 Audi TT RS, '91 Acura NSX, '99 Honda S2000, Maserati MC20, as well as the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker.

The Hot Wheels building block cars are quick to assemble.

Source: Mattel

Each model consists of fewer than 30 pieces. Like the large Brick Shop sets, all models are officially licensed.

Metal base and rolling wheels

To ensure the sets can be played with like Hot Wheels, the base plate and axles are made of metal. They also feature free-rolling, "rubber-like" wheels. To replicate the lines of the originals as accurately as possible, Mattel uses specially molded bricks. They remain compatible with other building blocks.

A nice detail is the embossed base plate.

Source: Mattel

Blind packs in the USA

In the USA, Mattel is already selling the individual sets online as blind packs. Which of the six models is inside the package is only revealed upon opening. Additionally, there is a "Performance Pack" available there with four cars for 19.99 US dollars. Whether both will be offered in the same way in Europe is not clear from the German press release.

Brick Shop becomes a pocket-money item

Since its launch, Mattel has consistently tailored its building block brand to adult collectors. All sets specifically play on the car nostalgia of the 80s and 90s. The Racer Series breaks with this pattern, at least in terms of price. At 4.99 euros (RRP) and with an age recommendation of six years, Brick Shop becomes an impulse buy.

In this way, Mattel is at least partially answering the question of where the young brand is heading. Instead of expanding thematically beyond cars, the company is broadening its range downwards. The idea is not entirely new anyway: from 2001 to 2012, Lego also sold small, buildable race cars with Lego Racers. The Danish company just lacked a brand as strong as Hot Wheels. While the 1:64 car used to be included as a bonus in large construction sets, the construction set itself is now becoming a Hot Wheels model.

Header image: Mattel

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