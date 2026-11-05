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Lego unleashes Godzilla on the shelf

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 5.11.2026

Lego's Godzilla is the largest Ideas set to date. With its heat ray, the monster stands 70 centimeters tall. It will be released at the end of November, initially exclusively at Lego, and later available from us as well.

Anyone with a Lego city on their shelf should start evacuating it: Godzilla is coming! Lego has unveiled its first set featuring the movie monster. A minifigure only reaches the giant lizard's ankle. With 5,363 pieces, Legodzilla is, according to the manufacturer, the largest set in the Ideas series to date.

Before Godzilla threatens the Lego city, you first have to assemble 5,363 pieces.

Source: Lego

The tongue must come out for the heat ray

The figure has everything that defines Godzilla: massive legs, scaly skin, a long tail, and jagged dorsal plates. In addition, there is the blue heat ray, which you insert into the mouth in place of the tongue. If you point the head upwards, the model, including the ray, grows to the advertised 70 centimeters. Lego also specifies a width of 27 centimeters and a length of 40 centimeters.

You insert the heat ray into the mouth. The small blue eyes are almost lost next to it.

Source: Lego

The head, arms, wrists, and fingers can be adjusted. The range of motion for the tail is smaller than the product description might initially suggest. It is largely rigid and also serves as a support. You can position the tip of the tail to the left or right, but it cannot be swiveled freely. This allows Legodzilla to be posed for the shelf. However, the model is not an all-around articulated action figure.

Head up, arms angled: This is how Godzilla directs his heat ray towards the ceiling.

Source: Lego

You also have to make compromises regarding the blue glow from the films. The dorsal plates and the heat ray are made of opaque bricks. Stonewars criticizes that the colors appear significantly duller than on the big screen. The color is there, but you have to imagine the glow.

Hollywood for the shelf, Japan for the cinema

The fact that Godzilla is becoming a Lego set at all goes back to Matthew Esposito. Under the name «MattE720», he had submitted his design to Lego Ideas. After more than two years, the design reached the necessary 10,000 supporting votes. Lego then selected it for production.

In comparison with a human, it becomes clear how large the buildable giant lizard turns out to be.

Source: Lego

The template used is Godzilla from Legendary's Monsterverse, i.e., the US film series. The Japanese version from «Godzilla Minus One» and its sequel «Godzilla Minus Zero» belong to a different film series. My colleague Luca Fontana has already seen the new film. You can read why «Godzilla Minus Zero» impressed him, but didn't thrill him quite as much as its predecessor, in his film review.

First at Lego, later with us

Legodzilla will be released on November 27, this year's Black Friday, initially exclusively in the Lego online shop and in Lego stores. In the Swiss Lego shop, the set costs 449 francs; the German list price is 399.99 euros. We will also be offering Godzilla. However, it is not yet certain when it will be added to the Galaxus range.

To the left of Godzilla is the separate bonus with lettering, city backdrop, and matching footprint.

Source: Lego

Anyone who buys Godzilla from Lego between November 27 and 30 will receive the «Godzilla Logo with Footprint» set for free, while stocks last. 359 pieces are used to create lettering in front of a city backdrop with Mothra, as well as a footprint. It is the same size as the foot of the main model.

How do you like the implementation? Does Legodzilla have to have these dimensions, or would you have wished for a smaller, cheaper version? Write it in the comments.

Header image: Lego

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