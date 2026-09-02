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Dishwasher analyzes cups, plates, and pots with a camera

The Miele G8 Diamond has a built-in camera. The dishwasher uses it to analyze what and how much has been loaded – and adjusts the program accordingly.

Refrigerators and ovens already have them, now it's the dishwasher's turn. Miele introduced the G8 Diamond at the IFA tech fair in Berlin: It has a lens on the inside of the door. As soon as it is closed, it takes a photo and analyzes it locally on the device.

The camera in the dishwasher door next to the powder compartment.

It first detects the type of load. If there are pots or pans in the dishwasher, Miele's top model increases the cleaning performance. If plastic dishes are detected, the device activates «ExcellentDry». This program switches on the hot air system after the wash cycle. It dries the dishes, which is particularly helpful for plastic. With my machine, I usually still need a tea towel for that. Bottles also trigger a special wash program that cleans them better on the inside.

Automatic dosing – with its own cartridges

The G8 Diamond also measures the load quantity. This helps with the correct dosing of the detergent. In addition, I can set in the app that the machine automatically starts the wash at a certain fill level. So, as soon as it is 80 percent full, the dishwasher washes the dishes between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., for example – and thus uses the cheaper night tariff. If I had a photovoltaic system, this could also be combined with a peak in solar energy.

The camera analyzes the dishes and adjusts the program.

The device doses the powder automatically. However, the so-called PowerDisk system, which has been around since 2018, requires Miele's own cartridges. Other powder cannot be dosed automatically. At least: tabs or powder can also be dosed manually.

The Miele G8 Diamond will launch in April 2027 in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Prices have not yet been announced.

PowerDisk is the name of the automatic dosing system with Miele's own cartridges.

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