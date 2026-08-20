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HoverAir Versa: The flying pocket camera is coming in October

David Lee Translation: machine translated 20.8.2026

HoverAir has released the specifications for the new Versa. The drone with detachable wings can now be pre-ordered on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.

Three weeks ago, HoverAir introduced the new Versa selfie drone. Its special feature: the wings are detachable. This allows the device to also be used as a pocket camera. With the gimbal and handle, it resembles a DJI Osmo Pocket.

News + Trends HoverAir Versa, the flying gimbal camera David Lee 120 likes 120 9 comments 9

Now the exact specifications are known. The drone weighs 230 grams, placing it in the exam-free weight class of up to 250 grams. It not only has a slot for a microSD card but also 64 GB of built-in internal storage.

The wings are detachable, turning the drone into a pocket camera.

Source: HoverAir

The sensor is relatively large at 1/1.3 inches, and the lens aperture is f/2. The photo resolution is 12 MP, and the camera records video at a maximum of 4K at 60 frames per second. For portrait-format shots, the HoverAir Versa can rotate its camera by 90 degrees.

Practical tests will show how good the footage is. It is hard to tell from the specifications – they are not bad, but not exceptionally good either. I have major doubts about the stated dynamic range of 17.5 stops. That would be more than a full-frame camera.

The screen is rotatable.

Source: HoverAir

For operation as a standalone camera, the device requires a screen. It is 1.64 inches in size and offers 280×456 pixels. It uses OLED technology and can also be rotated by 90 degrees.

HoverAir specifies a flight time of 14 minutes. This is within the expected range. The selfie drones X1 and X1 Promax achieve 11 and 16 minutes respectively, according to the manufacturer. In my tests, the actual flight time was 10 and 13.5 minutes respectively.

Pre-orders, price, and delivery date

The HoverAir Versa is available in black and white. It launched as a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo. It can already be pre-ordered there. In a current 48-hour special promotion, the Fly-More-Combo costs 4800 Hong Kong dollars, which would be about 490 Swiss francs or 520 euros. Afterwards, it will cost 6770 Hong Kong dollars. It is expected to be delivered starting in October. Since we offer the previous HoverAir drones ourselves, I assume that it will be available to order in our shop by then as well.

Header image: HoverAir

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