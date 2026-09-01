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Dyson's electric brush sprays mouthwash between the teeth

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 1.9.2026

Dyson's first electric toothbrush is called CameraJet. The special feature: the sonic toothbrush has a tank and sprays mouthwash into the spaces between the teeth. However, this requires a special paste.

Brushing, flossing, mouthwash – oral hygiene is time-consuming. Due to a lack of time, convenience, or even laziness, many people just stick to brushing and only clean the spaces between their teeth and their mouth cavity occasionally (if at all).

With its first electric toothbrush, Dyson wants to reduce the number of steps from three to two. To do this, the English manufacturer is packing everything into one device, the CameraJet. We'll get to what it has to do with a camera in a moment.

First of all, the new product is a standard sonic toothbrush. Dyson wouldn't be Dyson if its engineers hadn't completely redeveloped the principle – at least that's what the marketing says. A variable sonic movement ensures that the bristles are constantly moving and do not get stuck in hard-to-reach places. Of course, competitors like Philips and Oral-B would claim the same about their products.

James Dyson with the manufacturer's first electric toothbrush.

Source: Dyson

We are also already familiar with the replaceable brushes, which are of course only available from the respective manufacturer. In the Dyson version, there is an RFID chip that indicates when it is time for a replacement.

Targeted cleaning of interdental spaces

However, the Dyson brush is significantly bulkier than its competitors. This has to do with the second function: the manufacturer has built in an oral irrigator. In other words, a tank for mouthwash, a pressure system, and a nozzle with a camera.

Yes, Dyson has actually built a macro lens into the toothbrush. It switches on as soon as the mouthwash is running. The camera detects the spaces between the teeth and specifically sprays a dose of mouthwash or water into them.

The brush head with camera lens and nozzle.

Source: Dyson

I was able to test it briefly: the triggering is easy to feel – both on the brush and in the mouth. With a quiet clicking of the individual bursts, I move the brush over my teeth. The water jet is not unpleasant, but it is a bit unusual. Thanks to a special «anti-gravity container» aka tank for the mouthwash, the irrigator works consistently, regardless of whether I hold the toothbrush horizontally or vertically.

The brush shoots the liquid precisely into the interdental spaces.

Source: Dyson

The brush charges via the base station. At the push of a button, I refill the 12.5-milliliter tank. That is exactly enough for one cleaning session. And if I feel like it, I can follow the cleaning process via the app in a live view. I can also look at my teeth without the oral irrigator from a perspective that usually only dentists see. According to Dyson, the system does not save the images anywhere and does not upload them to the cloud.

Mouth open, camera on – this is something only the dentist usually sees.

Source: Dyson

Dyson introduces its own toothpaste

The big disadvantage: the CameraJet's mouthwash only works if there isn't too much foam in the mouth, otherwise the camera can't see anything. That's why Dyson has developed its own range of toothpastes and mouthwashes that are specially tailored to the system. I will test whether it also works with your own favorite toothpaste.

Dyson has developed toothpaste that does not foam heavily.

Source: Dyson

With an official retail price of 479 francs, the Dyson CameraJet is one of the most expensive electric toothbrushes on the market. At least you get the full package with the brush, charging station, travel case, toothpaste, and mouthwash. It is not yet clear how much the oral care products will cost separately afterwards and when everything will be available in our shop. The device will be shown to the general public for the first time at the IFA tech trade fair in Berlin starting September 3rd.

Update: Further prices are now clear: A two-pack of brush heads costs 25 francs, and the toothpaste and mouthwash cost 10 francs each.

Header image: Dyson

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