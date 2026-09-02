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This machine washes, dries, and even cleans itself automatically.

No more picking lint out of the sieve? The new iQ700 washer-dryer washes clothes and dries them – then it rinses the condenser, filter, and evaporator. This saves maintenance effort and energy.

How annoying: after every wash, I have to clean the lint filter on my dryer, and in the process, I get dust all over half the apartment. I also clean the heat exchanger at least once a month: very carefully, please, brushing the fins only from top to bottom.

The Siemens iQ700, unveiled at the IFA tech fair in Berlin, is designed to take this work off my hands – and not just for my benefit.

With the iQ700, you can wash, dry, or combine both.

The machine flushes away the lint

First, the basics: the device belongs to the washer-dryer category, meaning it is a washing machine and dryer in one. In its standard size, the device washes 11 kilograms of textiles and dries 6 kilograms.

After every drying cycle, the washer-dryer flushes the components where lint normally accumulates: the condenser, filter, and evaporator. This saves me the tedious cleaning afterwards. Thanks to this technology, the iQ700 is also expected to save energy overall because it can dry with full efficiency every time.

Insights at the IFA tech fair: The condenser, which is automatically flushed.

Detects load and doses automatically

The new generation of the Siemens iQ700 also relies on full automation in other respects. So, I put laundry in the drum in the morning. The device detects the load amount and doses the detergent accordingly. Thanks to a tank for liquid detergent, this happens automatically; I only need to refill it after about 20 wash cycles.

Incidentally, a scanning function detects the detergent consistency and the water hardness at the machine's location. This is intended to further optimize the dosage. Siemens even promises that pre-treatment is no longer necessary. I can select a type of stain via the display or in the app: the machine adjusts the washing process accordingly.

Operation is possible via touchscreen and rotary knob.

For the dryer, I find a special program with low temperatures, ideal – for example – for down or outdoor clothing. The iQ700 is even said to be able to gently dry wool or cashmere in this way.

The manufacturer has not yet announced when the washer-dryer will be launched on the market or how much it will cost at the IFA.

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