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‘Do not disturb’: The Busy Bar makes your focus time visible

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 1.7.2026

Headphones on, status set to ‘busy’. Yet someone is still standing at your desk, wanting something from you. The Busy Bar is designed to prevent such interruptions and, if you wish, can even block your biggest digital distractions.

A note on the office door or a pair of headphones isn’t always enough to ensure you can work undisturbed. That’s why the creators of the Flipper Zero have opted for a much more visible solution: the Busy Bar displays your current status on a coloured LED display. Messages such as ‘ «’, ‘Busy’» or ‘ «’, ‘On Call’» are designed to discourage colleagues, flatmates or Family members from interrupting you whilst you’re concentrating on your work.

Two displays for your status

The Busy Bar resembles an elongated digital alarm clock. On the front is an LED matrix with 72 by 16 pixels. It displays text, symbols, animations and countdowns. This means those around you can not only see that you’re busy, but also, if you wish, when you’ll be available again.

On the back is a second, monochrome display. Here you can see the active mode, the time remaining, and the battery and connection status.

You can place the Busy Bar on your desk, on a monitor, or mount it on a wall or door. This makes it ideal as an occupancy indicator for home offices, studios or meeting rooms.

As soon as a call begins, the Busy Bar automatically indicates that you are currently on the phone.

Source: Flipper Devices

The device is operated directly on the unit itself. A large button starts or pauses a session. A rotary dial allows you to set the duration and navigate through the menus. An additional switch toggles between different modes. The basic functions are also available without an internet connection.

The Busy Bar is also designed to help you slow down

The device also serves as a focus timer. You can use it, for example, to work according to the Pomodoro Technique: this involves alternating between periods of concentrated work and short breaks. The duration of the intervals can be customised.

When used in conjunction with the Busy app, the bar can suppress notifications on your smartphone, computer and smartwatch. Selected apps can also be blocked during a focus session, and selected apps can be temporarily blocked. A single press of a button starts the timer, reduces digital distractions and simultaneously informs others in the room.

The desktop software can also automatically change your status. For example, if an application is using the microphone, the display can switch to ‘ «’ or ‘On Call’» if desired. Launching certain programmes may also trigger a focus phase in future. Apps are set to be available for iOS, Android and macOS at launch. A Windows version is planned for a later date.

Smart Home and custom extensions

The Busy Bar supports the Matter smart home standard. This allows it to be integrated into compatible systems. When a focus phase begins, for example, lights can change colour or music can be paused.

Depending on the selected status, the Busy Bar can, for example, control lights, pause music or lock a smart door lock.

Source: Flipper Devices

Developers can also create their own displays, widgets and automations via open interfaces. A permanent connection to the cloud is reportedly not required for this.

Eight hours’ battery life for $250

The battery is said to last up to eight hours with the status display active. In standby mode, the manufacturer quotes a battery life of up to two weeks.

Flipper Devices plans to sell and ship the device from 14 July 2026 in the USA, the EU, the UK and Canada. Depending on any promotions, the launch price will be between around 180 and 250 US dollars. Specific prices in euros are not yet available.

This makes the Busy Bar significantly more expensive than a simple illuminated sign or a digital focus timer. Whether the additional features justify the price depends primarily on how often you need to work undisturbed. And on just how persistently those around you ignore headphones and closed doors.

Header image: Flipper Devices

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