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"EA Sports FC" rated 16+: PEGI raises age rating for games with loot boxes

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 21.10.2026

The European age rating board PEGI is retroactively raising the age rating for existing digital games with loot boxes to 16+. Major titles such as 'EA Sports FC' are also affected.

Games previously rated PEGI 3, 7, or 12 that contain paid random items are being upgraded to a minimum age rating of 16. This also applies to titles that have already been purchased. This change was announced back in March. PEGI is expanding its rating system to include so-called interactive risks: these include paid random items such as loot boxes, as well as time-limited offers, NFTs, and mechanisms that pressure players to keep playing.

Since June 2026, new games have been rated according to these criteria. Since October, previously released titles have also been retroactively reclassified. However, this latest wave of reclassification only affects games with loot boxes. Older titles with NFTs or time-limited offers are not yet included. The reclassification of the affected games will take some time.

What this means for players

Some games have already been reclassified. «EA Sports FC», which was previously rated PEGI 3, is now PEGI 16. «Zenless Zone Zero» by HoYoverse has also moved from PEGI 12 to PEGI 16. As several specialist portals report, this also affects «Pokémon TCG Pocket», «Fire Emblem Heroes», as well as major free-to-play titles such as «League of Legends», «Overwatch», «Brawl Stars», «Genshin Impact», and «Clash Royale».

There is a logical reason for PEGI making these improvements: online games remain available for years. Without the update, older ratings would no longer match current standards.

Header image: EA Sports

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