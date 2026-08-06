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Encryption on Ugreen NAS – UGOS Pro comes of age

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 6.8.2026

Ugreen is rolling out a major update for UGOS Pro. The most important new feature: folder encryption. Finally.

For over a year now, the NASync models from Ugreen have been regularly available in stores after the Kickstarter campaign – and the in-house operating system UGOS Pro is visibly maturing. Even back then, it became clear that Ugreen was on the right track. It operated like a Synology NAS, ran stably, but lacked some important functions. First and foremost, encryption for the data.

Screenshot / Martin Jud

Ugreen has now delivered on this. With firmware 1.18.1.0098 from August 4, 2026, shared folders and first-level user folders can be encrypted. Finally – even if for now it's "only" at the folder level and not a complete volume encryption. This protects the data from physical access – for example, if someone removes the hard drives from the NAS. Ugreen has not yet said what technology is behind the folder encryption. However, the community suspects that the established Linux tool eCryptFS is being used.

Screenshot / Martin Jud

Screenshot / Martin Jud

In addition, with the latest firmware, OneDrive can now be integrated as a network folder and third-party RAID hard drives can be used as external storage. Only in June 2026, Ugreen followed up with its own surveillance app for IP cameras – a function that further enhances the NAS. If, despite the constantly improving software, you have doubts, you can also use most of the manufacturer's NAS models with another operating system – such as TrueNAS or Unraid.

Header image: Martin Jud

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