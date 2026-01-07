News + Trends 5 2

Enduring smartwatch: Motorola's new Moto Watch in detail

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 7.1.2026

Motorola presents its own smartwatch. The Moto Watch is quite bulky, but also affordable.

With a diameter of 47 millimetres, it is less likely to be made for a narrow wrist. However, the new Moto Watch looks stylish. Motorola presented it at the CES tech fair in Las Vegas.

Bulky watch with OLED display

In addition to the 47 millimetre OLED display, the Moto Watch is not too bulky. It is 12 millimetres thick and weighs 35 grammes. My 42-mm Garmin Venu 3s weighs 40 grammes more. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the display from scratches, the frame is made of aluminium and the crown is made of stainless steel. The wristbands are available in Pantone curated colours and in various materials, such as silicone or metal.

The Moto Watch is quite large at 47 millimetres.

Source: Motorola

Motorola has had the watch certified with IP-68 and specifies protection up to 1 ATM. According to the manufacturer, this means it can withstand immersion in fresh water up to 1.5 metres deep for 30 minutes and water pressure up to 10 metres deep for up to 10 minutes.

Motorola promises a battery life of up to 13 days. If you prefer an always-on display, it will last another seven days. Thanks to the integrated microphone and speaker system, short hands-free calls are also possible.

Software with Polar cooperation

Motorola offers the usual functions with the watch, such as heart rate monitoring, fitness recording with intensity value and sleep tracking. The collaboration with Polar will enable users of the Moto Watch to utilise various «performance measurement functions». According to Polar, this provides a comprehensive overview of health.

The following data is measured and compared:

Smart Calories: a calorie log to keep track of daily energy consumption from everyday life and training

Movement tracking: a summary of steps and workouts

Sleep tracking: sleep score, recovery values and overview of the different sleep stages. Nightly Recharge also shows the recovery values afterwards

As a user, you can also set individual goals and reminders, for example for drinking water, taking medication or a reminder to move after prolonged periods of sitting. Thanks to dual-frequency GPS, the watch records your distance and step count while jogging.

Motorola does not provide any information on blood oxygen measurements, ECG or VO2 max values. These values are therefore likely to be missing.

The watch is available in black and silver and can be combined with various straps.

Source: Motorola

The Moto Watch will be available in black for 99 francs or euros (RRP) from mid-February. If you want the premium version in silver, it will cost you 149 francs or euros (RRP).

Header image: Motorola

I like this article! 5 people like this article







