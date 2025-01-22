Extra thin and two cameras: Samsung surprises with Galaxy S25 Edge

The presentation of the Galaxy S25 family ended with a surprise: Samsung announces a Galaxy S25 Edge and shows everything of it and yet nothing.

The live stream of Samsung's Unpacked event had already started, but was suddenly interrupted after a few seconds. And everyone who thought Samsung had hardly anything new to offer this year was surprised by the Galaxy S25 Edge

Slim addition to the Galaxy S family

The Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra will be joined by a fourth smartphone: the Galaxy S25 Edge. Not much is known about the new Family members, but it is a particularly thin model. That much could be surmised from the few sequences in which the entire device was on display. Otherwise, Samsung mainly showed the inner workings in all their individual parts.

In the stream, Samsung shows the individual parts of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Source: Samsung

The Galaxy S25 Edge was also on display at the presentation in San José, California. But the rule was: look, don't touch. So it remains the case that it is thin, exact millimetre specifications are still missing for the time being. It is clear to see that there are only two cameras on the back of the smartphone.

Technical data on the Galaxy S25 Edge is still missing, as is information on availability or price. Previous rumours suggest a release in the first half of 2025 and a price below the S25 Ultra. A thickness of 6.4 millimetres is also rumoured. That would be 0.8 millimetres or around 11.11 per cent less than the base model of the S25.

Edge instead of Slim

The Edge suffix is nothing new for Samsung. Last year, for example, the Galaxy Book4 Edge and the Galaxy S7 Edge was launched back in 2016. At the time, the smartphone was characterised by rounded edges on both long sides of the display. A sensational innovation at the time.

With the Galaxy S25 Edge as a particularly thin smartphone, Samsung may have beaten Apple to the punch. At the very least, there are currently many rumours circulating about a particularly thin iPhone Air, which is to be released as a new version of the iPhone 17.

The Galxay S25 Edge is in high demand.

Source: Rafael Zeier

In contrast, the entire previous presentation was rather disappointing. Compared to the Galaxy S24, there were only minor adjustments and many of the AI functions can also be accessed on other devices. The Galaxy S25 offers at most a time advantage here. Samsung brightens up this mixed mood at the end and creates a lot of curiosity about the Edge.