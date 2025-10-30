News + Trends 16 3

Finally a smart router - but unfortunately only in China

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 30.10.2025

Routers can be found in almost every household in this country. They should at least look good. But they usually don't. The X3 Pro from Huawei wants to change that.

The X3 Pro is a new router from Huawei - and it's damn pretty. I would even set up the device just for decoration and wonder why not all routers can look a bit fancier.

Huawei's attempt looks like a cylindrical salt crystal lamp or a sculpture. The white lighting can be switched to a warm orange colour and definitely makes the X3 Pro an eye-catcher.

Not just chic

The X3 Pro not only looks good, Huawei has also installed the latest Wifi 7 standard in it. There is also a matching repeater for a larger coverage area, which reminds me of an aroma diffuser.

With Huawei's own Nearlink wireless technology, the router can also be integrated into the smart home. This would allow you to link compatible devices such as your security cameras or smart lights to the X3 Pro.

So far only in China

If you are as enthusiastic about the design of the X3 Pro as I am, I have to disappoint you: Huawei will only be selling the stylish device on the Chinese market from November. Nothing is yet known about sales in Europe.

Let's hope that the competition takes inspiration from Huawei's. Because there is hardly anything comparable at the moment. Only the cuddly router from Devolo barely makes it onto my wish list. However, according to test reports, the two Minion figures Kevin and Bob have a pretty poor range, which has put me off buying one so far.

Header image: Huawei

I like this article! 16 people like this article







