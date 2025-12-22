News + Trends 7 1

For better orientation in the ski area - Skiif app wins ISPO Award

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 22.12.2025

Lalée Pinoncely is an expert in digitalisation and a keen skier. She combined her profession and hobby - with success. The Skiif app she developed won an ISPO award.

Lalée Pinoncely tried to arrange a meeting point in the ski resort with a friend a few years ago. With a map in one hand and a phone in the other. «It should be easier», she thought to herself. That's how the idea for the Skiif app came about, as she told me during a meeting at the international sports trade fair ISPO in Munich.

The idea, passion and expertise were rewarded: the Skiif app won an ISPO award.

Source: Siri Schubert

Navigation tool with offline maps

As an expert in digitalisation, Lalée did not hesitate for long to implement her idea. It was to be a navigation tool for winter sports enthusiasts. With information on piste conditions, waiting times at the lift and current conditions. The app should also make it possible to see friends in the ski resort and find restaurants.

Based on your skiing speed and the waiting times at the lift, the app should be able to predict how long it will probably take you to reach the restaurant - just like conventional navigation systems. In addition to the visual display, the information is provided as voice instructions, which should also be audible when the smartphone is in the breast pocket of the ski jacket. The maps are available offline.

16 ski resorts in Switzerland are already included in the app.

Safety features include up-to-date weather and avalanche warnings, as well as an SOS button that can be used to make emergency calls. The app is free and suitable for Android and iOS devices. Around 200 ski resorts in Europe are now covered, 16 of which are in Switzerland. 350,000 winter sports enthusiasts have already registered.

Also suitable for biking and hiking

Although the Skiif app was developed for skiing and snowboarding, it is also suitable for other leisure activities in the mountains. By combining skiing «with hiking and cycling opportunities, the tool bridges seasonal gaps and helps ski resorts to transform from ski resorts to mountain sports resorts», writes ISPO in a press release on the award ceremony. In addition to this multi-sport approach and year-round usability, the jury praised the user-friendly design in particular.

Header image: Shutterstock

I like this article! 7 people like this article







