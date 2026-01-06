News + Trends 5 0

Hormone tracking: Vivoo's new menstrual pad FlowPad

Anna Sandner Translation: machine translated 6.1.2026

Vivoo is presenting the FlowPad at CES 2026: a sanitary napkin with an integrated hormone test. The promise is an FSH measurement without any extra effort during your period.

The wellness company Vivoo, known for its app-supported urine test kits, is presenting a Femtech innovation at CES 2026 in the form of the FlowPad: a menstrual pad with an integrated diagnostics system. The smart pad measures the hormone FSH (follicle stimulating hormone) directly during menstruation.

How the FlowPad works

The pad looks and works like a normal sanitary napkin. Inside there is also a microfluidic system consisting of two specialised layers. The first draws up a precise amount of menstrual fluid and filters out particles. The second layer contains stabilised reagents that react with FSH, producing colour changes that serve as diagnostic signals.

After use, users can take a photo of the pad and analyse it using the Vivoo app. The app uses image processing to evaluate the colour patterns and provides a personalised analysis. The entire system remains sealed, minimising contamination and handling errors.

What are the benefits of FSH tracking?

FSH is a key indicator of fertility, ovarian health and perimenopausal transition. Vivoo positions menstrual blood as an «information-rich and historically underutilised biological resource» for such measurements. However, this single hormone is not sufficient for medical fertility diagnoses.

The Vivoo app can create FSH trends over several cycles. This data can then be combined with previously recorded information on hydration, nutrition and lifestyle.

The FlowPad is aimed at women who are actively tracking their fertility, have cycle disorders or are experiencing hormonal changes in their twenties to forties. The product is also designed for perimenopause provision.

Availability and future plans

Vivoo has plans for further biomarkers: oestrogen metabolites, cortisol, inflammation markers, iron levels, infection indicators and vaginal pH. At the moment, however, the Flowpad only measures FSH.

The FlowPad is due to be launched on the market in 2026. The price is expected to be around 4-5 US dollars per pad. Subscription options are also planned. It is not yet clear how expensive these will be. The market launch will initially take place with early access for researchers, medical partners and existing Vivoo users.

Header image: Vivoo

