Galaxy Z Trifold: Samsung folds twice

Huawei's dual-folding smartphone becomes a 10-inch tablet
by Jan Johannsen
Samsung has unveiled its bi-fold smartphone without a big event. The Galaxy Z Trifold will go on sale before Christmas - at least in South Korea.
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Trifold in a press release. It is the manufacturer's first smartphone that can be folded with two hinges and becomes a 10-inch tablet. The South Koreans are thus following in the footsteps of Huawei, which has been offering a similar device for some time with the Mate XT.
Unlike the Mate XT, the Galaxy Z Trifold does not fold into a Z shape. Instead, you open the two outer sides to the right and left or close them towards the centre. Unlike Huawei, it is not possible to use the device half-opened. According to Samsung, the hinges have been tested for 200,000 folds. This corresponds to 100 folds per day over a period of five years.
The 6.5-inch outer display is said to correspond to that of the Galay Z Fold 7. With a size of 10 inches - and 2160 × 1584 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 hertz - the inner display is similar to a tablet and can be used in a similar way. You can use three apps vertically next to each other or start the Samsung Dex desktop interface directly on the Z Trifold without an external screen. This is also possible with the Galaxy Tab S11. The Z Trifold does not support the S Pen.
With a weight of 309 grammes, the Galaxy Z Trifold is a heavy smartphone or a light tablet. When folded, it is 12.9 millimetres (mm) thick, making it 0.1 mm thicker than the folded Mate XT and 4.7 mm thicker than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The three panels of the Trifold have different thicknesses. They measure 4.2 mm with USB-C port, 3.9 mm including SIM slot and 4.0 mm.
The housing to protect the two hinges of different sizes is made of titanium and the frame is made of «Advanced Armor Aluminum». Samsung uses a glass fibre composite material for the back and protects the small display from damage with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. The foldable display does not need any extra protection. The entire smartphone is waterproof to IP48, but not protected against the ingress of dust.
Other features at a glance:
Samsung will initially only sell the Galaxy Z Trifold in South Korea from 12 December. There it will cost 3,590,400 South Korean won, which is the equivalent of around 2100 euros or just under 2000 francs - excluding import costs such as taxes and customs duties.
After that, it will also be available in other countries. The manufacturer mentions China, Taiwan, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the USA by name without giving more precise dates.
