Googlebook instead of Chromebook: Google's next laptop attempt with Gemini

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I/O 2026: Google shows Gemini Intelligence and Android 17 in advance
by Jan Johannsen
One week before the start of the I/O developer conference, Google has unveiled its Chromebook successor: Gemini AI is everywhere on Googlebooks - even in the cursor.
Google has been involved in the notebook sector for 15 years with Chrome OS. Compared to Windows and macOS, the operating system plays a minor role. Now the AI functions of Gemini and a close connection to the Android smartphone are set to help the Googlebook achieve a breakthrough.
As with Android 17, Gemini Intelligence will also take over many tasks on Googlebooks.
The cursor on a Googlebook is connected to Gemini. Simply shake it and the AI becomes active at the mouse pointer. There it offers context-based options that are based on what the «Magic Pointer» - Google's cursor designation - is located over. For example, point to a date in an email and Gemini suggests turning it into a meeting.
The Android smartphone is connected directly to a Googlebook via «Cast my Apps». Notifications from the smartphone appear on the notebook and with one click you can see and operate apps from the phone on the notebook. With «Quick Access», you can access files on your smartphone directly from the Googlebook's file browser.
As with Android 17, you can also have widgets programmed by the AI on a Googlebook. Another similarity with the smartphone operating system is that the AI runs partly directly on the device - such as the Magic Pointer - and partly in the cloud.
For Google, Googlebooks are a new type of laptop that runs a further development of Chrome OS. The name of the operating system is not yet known. The laptops will feature «Premium Hardware». As with the Chromebooks, Google does not produce the Googlebooks itself. Instead, manufacturers such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP or Lenovo produce them according to the specifications from Mountain View and sell them.
Google attaches great importance to the design of the «Glowbar». A light strip on the outside of the lid, which not only looks beautiful, but also performs previously unmentioned functions.
Further details on technical features, prices and availability will follow later this year - not yet on 19 May at the start of I/O. Google intends to gradually publish further information on googlebook.com.
As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus.
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