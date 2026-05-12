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I/O 2026: Google shows Gemini Intelligence and Android 17 in advance

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 12.5.2026

Gemini is set to handle even more tasks and Android 17 will get new emojis, creator tools and wellbeing functions. With Android Auto, the display shape no longer plays a role.

A week before the start of the I/O developer conference, Google reveals new features for Android 17 in the «The Android Show: I/O Edition». These include Gemini Intelligence, Screen Reactions and 3D emojis. If you use Android Auto, the map will soon include a 3D view and more details during navigation.

Gemini Intelligence does even more tasks for you

In contrast to the previous operating system, Google refers to Android 17 as an intelligence system. Gemini's AI agents can do even more tasks for you. Gemini Intelligence is not tied to Android 17. Although the two are connected, Google updates them differently and the AI is not only used on smartphones.

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The new Gemini Intelligence functions are to be released in several waves from summer 2026, initially for Google Pixel devices and Samsung Galaxy models. From June, Gemini will provide a smarter autofill function on the web in Chrome.

All in all, Google is revising the appearance of the AI assistant with Gemini Intelligence and, among other things, making it clear when the AI is working and thinking. It should not only answer questions as before, but also get things done.

As an example, Google mentions ordering tickets or making reservations in hotels or restaurants. Reminds me of the promises made years ago about Google Assistant. But now it should work better.

This could mainly be because Gemini understands what you say better, even if it's not worded perfectly. For example, the AI assistant only creates shopping lists via the Gboard keyboard when you have finished your thoughts. Things you delete in between - «Oh no, olives are still there.» - should not appear. As a gimmick, the terms can also appear on the list as emojis and not just written out in full.

In addition, Gemini can create widgets for you in future. You say what you want to see in the widget and the AI writes the code for it and places the widget on your home screen. If this sounds familiar: Nothing has been doing something similar since the Phone (3) and offers something similar with the Nothing Playground, a place to share the widgets.

Gemini Intelligence will partly run directly on the device and partly rely on the cloud. Google does not explain which function requires internet access, but only says that it depends on quality and availability as well as usefulness.

Android 17: screen reactions, new emojis, pause tool and data sharing

In addition to Gemini Intelligence, Google is also announcing other new functions and tools for Android 17.

For example, «Screen Reactions» can be recorded. Neither an app change nor a green screen is required to place yourself in the foreground of a photo or video. The function will first be available on Pixel smartphones this summer.

Later in the year, Android 17 is set to score points with revised emojis. They will be more detailed with a 3D look. Initially, you will need Google's Gboard keyboard to use them.

The data exchange from QuickShare to AirDrop should improve and come to smartphones from Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and Honor. If your smartphone is not one of them, you can use QuickShare to generate a QR code that others can use to access the data in the cloud with their iOS devices.

With «Pause Point» there is a new tool for your well-being. You can use it to mark apps as distracting and limit the time you use them with a timer, for example. Breathing exercises are also designed to provide peace of mind and other helpers for digital well-being are set to follow in the course of the year.

Set a timer for apps with Pause Point.

Source: Google

Switching from iPhone to Android devices should be simplified. In future, data that can be transferred wirelessly will include passwords, photos, messages, apps, contacts, the layout of the home screen and eSIMs. This will initially work on Pixel and Galaxy models.

In addition, Android 17 Instagram allows access to camera functions such as Ultra HDR, image stabilisation and night mode. This improves the app's integrated camera. There are also exclusive editing options in the Instagram Edits app. The YouTube app, in turn, has been expanded to include video editing with Adobe Premiere.

Google has also tweaked the security functions.

Source: Google

Android Auto: New look and videos continue to run in the background

Android Auto, which brings Android to the screen in your car, also reaches a new generation with Android 17. With «Material 3 Expressive», the design language that has been common since Android 16 is also coming to the Cockpit and no longer cares about the size and shape of the display. The system adapts itself.

The shape of the screen doesn't matter.

Source: Google

When navigating, the map shows more details and buildings in 3D view. YouTube and Spotify also get a visual overhaul. If you are not behind the wheel, you can watch HD videos at 60 FPS - initially only on YouTube, later also in other apps. If a video app allows playback in the background, you can also just listen to it while driving (the paid premium version of YouTube Music is required for this). Dolby Atmos support is available for some apps and vehicles from eight car brands.

New navigation view.

Source: Google

Gemini Intelligence also comes into the car and orders dinner on the way home from an excursion, for example. In over 100 cars from 16 brands, the AI assistant has access to information about the respective car. Gemini then knows whether a parcel will fit in the boot or what which warning light means.

Header image: shutterstock.com/Norbert Maurice

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