GPT image 1.5: more speed and control for AI images

With GPT-Image 1.5, OpenAI is expanding the image functions of ChatGPT. A new image view bundles the creation and editing of visual content and is designed to work more precisely and faster than previous solutions.

OpenAI has introduced GPT-Image 1.5, a new model for image generation which is directly integrated into ChatGPT. The new Images view in ChatGPT allows users to create images, edit uploaded photos and further develop visual content in a targeted manner. All within a centralised interface.

The new Images view is integrated directly into the ChatGPT navigation and labelled as a separate area.

Faster and more precise: the new model

According to OpenAI, the new model is significantly faster than its predecessor and implements instructions more precisely. The tech company speaks of up to four times faster speed and improved instruction processing, which facilitates targeted changes to images and reduces unintentional style breaks.

ChatGPT Images inserts new image elements into existing scenes in the right context and adjusts perspective and lighting. However, my arm looks a bit strange.

Custom images view for visual work

The new images view in ChatGPT puts image generation and editing centre stage. Users can realise image ideas directly, compare variants and edit previous results again. The chat remains part of the workflow so that concepts and texts can continue to be developed in dialogue.

The targeted correction of mirrored text works, but does not always remain error-free in detail due to my simplified prompt.

In addition to classic text-to-image generation, OpenAI is now focussing more on editing existing images. Uploaded photos can be specifically modified, individual areas can be masked, replaced or added to. This is controlled exclusively via text commands. According to OpenAI, the function is not intended as a replacement for professional image editing software, but rather as a solution for quick drafts, illustrations and editorial adjustments.

Classification in the AI image generator market

In comparison to specialised image generators such as Midjourney or Stable Diffusion, OpenAI takes a different approach: image generation is integrated into a universal AI platform and focuses on accessibility and context integration. While Midjourney is often the leader in aesthetically sophisticated single images and Stable Diffusion offers technical flexibility, ChatGPT Images emphasises workflow efficiency and ease of use. The decisive difference lies less in the pure image quality than in the integration of text, image and editing in one system.

GPT-Image 1.5 specifically changes clothing and style while maintaining pose, facial expression and lighting mood.

Google is pursuing a different focus with Gemini Imagen 4 and Nano Banana Pro. The new tools primarily emphasise high image quality, improved text integration and direct integration into Google Workspace applications. Nano Banana Pro also addresses more structured content such as infographics or data-based visualisations.

While Google clearly embeds its image generators in productive work environments, OpenAI positions ChatGPT Images as a low-threshold, versatile tool. The difference lies less in the pure image quality than in the respective orientation: here integration into existing office workflows, there a universal AI workspace.

Header image: Gargantiopa / Shutterstock

