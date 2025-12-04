News + Trends 4 0

New arrival on Android: important calls, better spam detection and subtitles with emotions

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 4.12.2025

Google has introduced several new functions for all Android devices and at the same time released the second major update of Android 16 - as always first for Pixel smartphones and tablets.

Six new functions such as subtitles with emotions or more protection against spam and fraud are coming to all Android devices. AI summaries of notifications and new shapes for app icons are initially only available for Google Pixel devices with Android 16.

App updates for all Android devices

At the beginning of December Google will be introducing six new functions for Android. These will come to all Android devices in the form of app updates - regardless of the manufacturer and its update policy.

Google wants to improve spam protection in the Messages app. If an unknown number adds you to a group chat, you will receive a warning. Among other things, this will tell you how many people are in the group and how many of them are your contacts. There are also tips on safe behaviour and the option to leave the group directly. You can block the unknown number directly and report it as spam.

If you use subtitles for videos, you will soon be able to read more than just the words being spoken. In future, the function will also display emotions in writing and thus convey the mood of the speaker. The system app responsible for subtitles runs in the background and does not appear on the home screen.

Circle-to-Search can now also warn against fraud. You can use the search function to circle corresponding texts in emails or chats and it will give you an estimate of promised million-dollar fortunes and the like.

Still in the beta phase and therefore only available soon are the important calls. You can mark your call as important in the Google phone app. The person you're calling will see this - even in the call history if they don't answer - and can see straight away that it's not just a cosy chat.

The hug and a monkey become hugging monkeys in the Emoji Kitchen.

In the Chrome browser, tabs can be pinned and the Emoji Kitchen grows to include more possible combinations of emojis.

Android 16 with AI summaries for notifications

At the same time as the app updates, Google has unveiled the second part of Android 16. Since this year, Google no longer wants to collect the updates for the operating system for a year and then release them on the devices, but rather distribute small updates more frequently with the new features that have been completed by then. Ideally, this should also speed up the updates for other manufacturers. However, the following new functions are only available for Pixel devices for the time being.

New shapes for the app icons.

Among the new features of Android 16 in December 2025 are summaries in the notifications. For example, the AI will summarise what is in an email or chat message and display this in the notification. The system also sorts notifications with a lower priority into groups according to topics such as news or adverts and mutes them.

New, customisable shapes for the app icons have been added for the visual appearance. In addition, so-called «Themed Icons» can now be used for all apps, which should ensure a uniform appearance. In future, dark mode will also darken apps that do not offer dark mode and were not previously covered by the system settings. The aim: to consume less energy and save battery power.

Parent control directly on the child's smartphone.

The changes to parental control are exciting for parents and guardians. Previously, the app «Family Link» had to be installed on the devices. In future, settings such as the permitted screen time, blocking times, app control and more can also be found in the settings of the children's devices. Naturally protected with a PIN so that only the parents have access.

Google also includes desktop mode among the new functions of the update. However, it is still in the beta phase. So it will be a while before you can connect your smartphone to an external screen regularly and not just have the mobile screen mirrored. Solutions from other manufacturers such as Samsung Dex remain unaffected.

The desktop mode of Android is still in the test phase.

