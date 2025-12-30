News + Trends 13 4

With /e/OS 3.3, the update speed for Android without Google increases

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 30.12.2025

The update pace for /e/OS is increasing. Less than two months after version 3.2, /e/OS 3.3 has been released. The new version of the Google-free Android version fixes bugs, includes security updates until the beginning of December and brings a few new functions.

One of the criticisms levelled at /e/OS in the past was that the developers of the alternative operating system take too long to publish security updates. Although users are not spied on by Google as a result, they are still exposed to a major risk if security vulnerabilities are not fixed. The e.foundation has now released the second update within two months and has updated the security updates to the status of early December. Many devices from established manufacturers fare worse.

Security updates, bug fixes and few new functions

In addition to the security updates, /e/OS 3.3 contains some new features, but these are rather minor. For example, Android Auto is now available for devices whose software is based on AOSP 15, the open source version of Android 15. Murena Workspace, the Google Docs and Co. from /e/OS, is getting a new launcher and now supports logins via OpenID Connect.

A new function of /e/OS 3.2 has been removed again. There was probably a lot of negative feedback about the permanent notifications about real-time tracking. Let's see how well the new notifications about new functions and maintenance work on /e/OS and the Murena Workspace are received.

There have been visual improvements to the calculator app and the real-time subtitles can now be displayed in Kyrgyz. The display of the mobile network on the Fairphone 6 should also be better. «Device Tree» is now open source. The Fairphone 5 is getting a firmware update with /e/OS 3.3.

The update also fixes numerous small bugs, the most noticeable of which are the missing translations in the Fairphone 6 menu.

If the update is available on your device, you can start it in the settings under System updates.

