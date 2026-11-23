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Graphics card too expensive? Learn to develop one yourself

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 23.11.2026

In recent years, graphics card prices have only known one direction: skyward. With the game "It Thinks!", you can learn how to design your own GPUs in a playful way.

Of course, a computer game won't turn you into a GPU designer overnight. Aside from the fact that you need the parts in addition to the design, «It Thinks!» gives you a great insight into what goes into a graphics card. Since the game runs on even a potato, you can at least pass the time with it until you have enough money for a real computing unit.

A GPU made of logic gates

You start with NAND gates and build increasingly complex circuits from them. You can test your designs and turn them into reusable components. There is also a compact assembly language that you can use to write programs for your own hardware.

You also have to keep practical limits in mind: chip area, speed, memory bandwidth, power consumption, and parallelization efficiency. Outside of the campaign, you can experiment on a free workbench with up to 4,000 components, build interactive devices, and share your designs with others. According to the developer, you don't need any knowledge of electrical engineering.

At the beginning, I have to create simple circuits.

The game was published by indie developer Catchy. «It Thinks!» is a hardware puzzle game with simulation: you connect circuits, design reusable chips, and program the hardware you have built. The campaign includes 62 tasks across six stages. It starts with simple logic and leads through memory and CPU cores to parallel processing and matrix multiplication.

I doubt anyone will build a competitor to the RTX 5090 with it. But if the game inspires even one future GPU engineer to work on graphics hardware, it has already been worth it.

Demanding but intuitive

I tried the game out. It's quite a challenge. Even during the tutorial, I had to do some serious thinking. This is where I notice my lack of knowledge in electrical engineering. However, once I got the hang of it, it became intuitive and I quickly understood what I needed to do. In some places, the interface feels a bit cluttered. I prefer Turing Complete, which follows the same approach, because it is clearer.

I have to face a steep learning curve in the game.

After playing both games for several hours, I know for sure that I won't be becoming a chip designer. Nevertheless, I learned a lot and now have a better understanding of what exactly happens when a GPU performs calculations.

The game has been available on Steam for PC since November 19, 2026. The reactions so far have been positive. «It Thinks!» is available at an introductory price of around 12 francs, and will cost 15 francs later.

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