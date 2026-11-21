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"GTA 6": Rockstar reports the biggest entertainment launch of all time

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 21.11.2026

Publisher Take-Two releases initial figures for "GTA 6". The blockbuster is breaking all records.

«Grand Theft Auto 6» is officially the biggest media launch of all time. Regardless of whether it's games, movies, or series: no other entertainment medium has ever had a more successful start. Publisher Take Two confirms that the gangster epic sold 32.5 million copies even before its official release. This means the game generated 3.79 billion US dollars in revenue on its first day of sales. With this sum, Rockstar has easily recouped the estimated development costs of around 1.5 billion US dollars.

Sam Houser, President and founder of Rockstar Games, has released a rare statement: «We are deeply grateful to be able to open a new chapter in the history of Rockstar Games with the release of ‹Grand Theft Auto 6›. The reactions from players around the world are overwhelming. We could not be happier to share this moment with you.»

Rockstar Games and Take Two are swimming in money – even without bank robberies.

Source: Rockstar Games

Comparisons with other games and movies

To help you put the immense launch of «GTA 6» into perspective, here are some comparisons with other successful game launches from recent years:

«GTA 5» only brought in around one billion US dollars for Rockstar Games three days after its release in 2013 – for «Red Dead Redemption 2», it was «only» 725 million after three days.

«Hogwarts Legacy» was the most successful game launch of all time for publisher Warner Bros. Games in 2023. After two weeks, the «Harry Potter» game had sold over 12 million copies and generated around 850 million US dollars in revenue.

Nintendo recently broke its own records with the launch of «The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom» and «Pokémon Scarlet & Violet». Both games sold over 10 million copies in the first three days – notably on a single platform.

In comparison, Sony's recent records seem modest. «Spider-Man 2» reached 2.5 million units sold in one day. «God of War: Ragnarök» managed 5.1 million in one week.

Rockstar has also broken all records in the film industry. «GTA 6» generated more revenue on its first day of sales than «Avengers: Endgame» did during its entire theatrical run (2.94 billion US dollars). Rockstar's gangster game also easily pulverizes the theatrical opening: «Avengers: Endgame» brought in 1.2 billion US dollars for Marvel on its first opening weekend.

You can see the most successful movies here (total theatrical run):

«Avengers: Endgame» (2.94 billion US dollars)

«Avatar» (2.92 billion US dollars)

«Spider-Man: Brand New Day» (2.5 billion US dollars)

«Avatar: The Way of Water» (2.3 billion US dollars)

«Titanic» (2.2 billion US dollars)

More on «GTA 6»:

Opinion 50 hours with «GTA 6»: we love it – what do you think? Domagoj Belancic 73 likes 73 59 comments 59

News + Trends "There will never be another game like 'GTA 6'" Philipp Rüegg 103 likes 103 200 comments 200

Header image: Rockstar Games

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