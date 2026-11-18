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"GTA VI" nominated for GOTY before "GTA VI"

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 18.11.2026

The nominees for The Game Awards 2026 are here. The fact that 'GTA V' is on the list even before its release is surprising. However, that is not the only title that is open for debate.

It's that time again: Every year, even before you're allowed to open your first advent calendar door, the nominees for The Game Awards are announced. As in previous years, this is backed by a global jury of various media outlets and creators. The nominations were announced on November 17, 2026, via a livestream.

You can vote for the nominated games until December 10 (3 a.m. our time) on the Game Awards website. The awards ceremony will then be broadcast online on YouTube and Twitch.

Game of the Year

There is still a little while to go until the official ceremony on December 10. «GTA VI» has already received eight nominations for it, including Game of the Year. It faces stiff competition from other titles that fans have been waiting a long time for.

You had to wait a few years for a new (good) James Bond title, according to Phil even 30. And with «Resident Evil Requiem», the gaming heart was also put to the test of patience.

These are the nominated titles for Game of the Year:

«Grand Theft Auto VI»

«007 First Light»

«Control Resonant»

«Phantom Blade Zero»

«Resident Evil Requiem»

«The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time»

Best Game Direction

In this category, The Game Awards has nominated some exciting minds: Soulframe Liang, for example, brought traditional Chinese Wuxia culture together with fast-paced Kung Fu for «Phantom Blade Zero». For this, he brought martial arts legends like Donnie Yen on board.

Yonghee Cho worked as a concept artist before Capcom. Among other things, he worked on «Nier: Automata». The artistic background definitely shines through in the design of «Pragmata». And Mikael Kasurinen has been at the studio since the end of 2001 and co-wrote the script for «Control Resonant».

«Control Resonant»: Mikael Kasurinen

«Grand Theft Auto VI»: Developer collective (Rob Nelson as producer, Aaron Garbut as art director)

«Phantom Blade Zero»: Soulframe Liang (CEO of S-Game and Game Director)

«Pragmata»: Yonghee Cho

«Resident Evil Requiem»: Kōshi Nakanishi

Best Narrative

«007 First Light»

«The Blood of Dawnwalker»

«CONTROL Resonant»

«Grand Theft Auto VI»

«Resident Evil Requiem»

Best Art Direction

My favorite category, because I always particularly appreciate the art and design behind games.

I haven't played «MOUSE» myself, but I find the black-and-white 1930s cartoon look particularly cool. And of course, I'm happy for Disney that this Mickey Mouse has no longer been protected since 2024 and can be used for such artistic works.

«CONTROL Resonant»

«Grand Theft Auto VI»

«MOUSE: P.I. for Hire»

«The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time»

«Phantom Blade Zero»

Best Score and Music

It doesn't surprise me that «GTA VI» is included in this category. At the latest since Domi's praise in his last article:

«Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve»

«Grand Theft Auto VI»

«Mixtape»

«The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time»

«Phantom Blade Zero»

Best Audio Design

Colleague Luca will be happy about the Star Wars nomination. He would have loved to play the game up and down at Gamescom in Cologne.

«Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve»

«CONTROL Resonant»

«Grand Theft Auto VI»

«Resident Evil Requiem»

«Star Wars: Galactic Racer»

Best Performance

«GTA VI» is in the starting blocks, but who lends their voices and faces to the two main characters was previously a strict secret.

Thanks to the nominations, a secret has now been revealed: Manni L. Perez has embodied the role of Lucia Caminos. She was shown in the Game Award livestream because she was nominated for her role. However, there is still no trace of her male counterpart – he comes away empty-handed in the nominations.

Angela Sant’Albano («Resident Evil Requiem»)

Liam McIntyre («Marvel’s Wolverine»)

Manni L. Perez («Grand Theft Auto VI»)

Patrick Gibson («007 First Light»)

Rahul Kohli («Saros»)

Innovation in Accessibility

«Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced»

«Forza Horizon 6»

«Gears of War: E-Day»

«Marvel’s Wolverine»

«Rhythm Heaven Groove»

Games for Impact

Even profound games that make you think find their place at The Game Awards. Colleague Rainer found «Life is Strange: Reunion» a bit short, but praised the successful story and the great soundtrack.

«Big Walk»

«Cairn»

«Forever Ago»

«Life is Strange: Reunion»

«Lily’s World XD»

«Mixtape»

Best Ongoing Game

The fact that «The Witcher 3 still grips you after all these years also surprised Phil positively. He already played the expansion at Gamescom and had the utmost respect for CD Projekt Red for their work.

«ARC Raiders»

«Final Fantasy XIV»

«Fortnite»

«No Man’s Sky»

«The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt»

Best Community Support

«Crimson Desert»

«Helldivers II»

«No Man’s Sky»

«The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt»

«Warframe»

Best Indie Game

It's always worth taking a look at indie games. There are very often particularly creative works there. I played «Mewgenics!» myself and found the artwork particularly cute. But it's worth a look, especially for the humor and the creative turn-based battles.

«Big Walk»

«Cairn»

«Denshattack!»

«Mewgenics!»

«Mina the Hollower»

Best Debut Indie Game

«Dressmaker»

«Esoteric Ebb»

«Orbitals»

«Replaced»

«Silver Pines»

Best Mobile Game

I played «Neverness to Everness» as a PC game and was thrilled and at the same time overwhelmed by the many possibilities. The intro alone with an enormous number of explanations might be too long for some, I found it entertaining. As a mobile game, it could still be clearer.

«Arknights: Endfield»

«Monster Hunter Outlanders»

«Neverness to Everness»

«Pokémon Champions»

«Where Winds Meet»

Best VR/AR Game

«Forefront»

«Into the Radius 2»

«Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes»

«Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City»

«Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow»

Best Action Game

«Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve»

«Gears of War: E-Day»

«Onimusha: Way of the Sword»

«Phantom Blade Zero»

«Saros»

Best Action/Adventure Game

«007 First Light»

«CONTROL Resonant»

«Grand Theft Auto VI»

vPRAGMATA»

«Resident Evil Requiem»

«The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time»

Best Role Playing Game

«The Blood of Dawnwalker»

«Final Fantasy Resonance»

«Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave»

«Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection»

«Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter»

Best Fighting Game

«2XKO»

«Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game»

«Invincible VS»

«Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls»

«My Hero Academia: All’s Justice»

Best Family Game

This is absolutely my category, both «Pokopia» and the new Yoshi game have found their way into my heart. Colleague Domi was also extremely taken with the former.

«Big Walk»

«LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight»

«Nintendo Switch Sports Resort»

«Pokémon Pokopia»

«Yoshi and the Mysterious Book»

Best Sim/Strategy Game

«Planet Zoo 2» I found a really successful second part of the economic simulation. The cutely animated animals that I can later release into the wild have won me over. And the fact that I can build my own aquarium I found particularly remarkable. Beautiful.

«Mewgenics!»

«Planet Zoo 2»

«Pokémon Pokopia»

«Slay the Spire 2»

«Star Wars Zero Company»

Best Sports/Racing Game

«EA Sports FC 27»

«Forza Horizon 6»

«Nintendo Switch Sports Resort»

«Screamer»

«Star Wars: Galactic Racer»

Best Multiplayer Game

I played through «Orbitals» with colleague Kevin. It was one of those games that you really want to like, but then leaves you frustrated too often. The fact that it was nominated therefore only surprises me a little.

«Big Walk»

«Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4»

«Gears of War: E-Day»

«Marathon»

«Meccha Chameleon»

«Orbitals»

Best Adaptation

«Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2»

«Fallout (Season 2)»

«Mortal Kombat II»

«Resident Evil»

«The Super Mario Galaxy Movie»

Best Community Creation

«A Dream of Silence: Revamped» (Baldur’s Gate III)

«Create Aeronautics» (Minecraft)

«Nopixel VV» (Grand Theft Auto Online)

«Star Wars Droid Tycoon» (Fortnite)

«TTK» (Roblox)

Content Creator of the Year

CDawg

Cellbit

iShowSpeed

LilSimsie

OhnePixel

Best Esports Athlete

Chovy (Gen.G)

Donk (Team Spirit)

Erde (LOUD)

Yatoro (Team Spirit)

ZywOo (Team Vitality)

Best Esports Game

«Counter-Strike 2»

«Dota 2»

«League of Legends»

«Mobile Legends: Bang Bang»

«VALORANT»

Best Esports Team

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LOUD (VALORANT)

Team Falcons (Counter-Strike 2)

Team Falcons (Rocket League)

Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Most Anticipated Game

«Fable»

«Final Fantasy VII Revelation»

«God of War Laufey»

«Resident Evil Veronica»

«The Witcher IV»

Header image: Game Awards

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