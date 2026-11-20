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iCloud backdoor: British government forced to admit order to Apple

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 20.11.2026

A court is forcing London's Home Office to admit that it demanded an iCloud backdoor from Apple. Whether this is legal will be clarified in 2027.

For months, there was silence surrounding the «iCloud backdoor gate» and the British government. The Investigatory Powers Tribunal has now confirmed that the Home Office did indeed order in 2025 to bypass the encryption of Apple's iCloud, or rather, to install a backdoor for law enforcement agencies. This would allow British officials to read all data in plain text. Apple, however, claims never to have implemented this order.

To shed more light on the matter, the court—which is responsible for surveillance issues, among other things—has also decided that the government must officially comment on and acknowledge the order. The court rejected the Home Office's argument that confirming this order would endanger national security.

The plaintiffs are the human rights organizations Privacy International and Liberty, as well as Apple itself.

Decision on legality to follow in 2027

The exact wording of the order remains secret for now. The tribunal will negotiate next year whether and which details may be published. The tribunal also intends to clarify whether the order is lawful in 2027. The reason this takes so long lies in the nature of the proceedings: the tribunal meets either publicly, privately, or in closed session. In the latter case, not even the plaintiffs are allowed to be present. They are represented by a lawyer.

As a plaintiff, Apple presents several arguments as to why the order is not lawful:

The British government is not permitted to order the interception of communications outside the United Kingdom. The Investigatory Powers Act does not allow a tech company to be dictated to regarding which security features it offers its customers. There was no sufficient consultation before the order was issued. The backdoor disproportionately interferes with human rights under the European Convention on Human Rights. The government is treating Apple differently than other tech corporations, thereby discriminating against the company.

While the tribunal intends to hear the first three points publicly, the private session will be used for point four and the closed session for point five.

Secrecy harms trust

For the court, one thing counted above all in this step: the order to Apple was already generally known anyway. Numerous newspapers and portals had reported on it. In some cases, the reports even referred to government sources. Thus, the government's argument that it must remain silent on matters of national security carried little weight.

Header image: Shutterstock

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