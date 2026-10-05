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Natalie Hemengül
News + Trends
100

I'm going to show you a blush now, but you shouldn't buy it

Natalie Hemengül
5.10.2026
Translation: machine translated
Pictures: Natalie Hemengül

What follows is not a buying recommendation. Nor is it a product review. Just an invitation to take a look at something.

Some products captivate you at first glance. Perhaps because they have beautiful packaging design, an extraordinary color, or a quirky texture. With the Capsule Burst Serum Blush from Catrice, it was the formula that piqued my interest.

The entire collection includes 16 products and is scheduled to hit stores in mid-October.
The entire collection includes 16 products and is scheduled to hit stores in mid-October.

Make-up meets skincare

The cheek rouge is part of the new trend drop "The Formula (+) Edit", a limited collection based on current trends. In this case, the so-called "skinification" of make-up: make-up products are supplemented with active ingredients from skincare. As a result, they are intended not only to provide coverage but also to nourish the skin. Hybrid formulas are created and "familiar textures are completely reinterpreted" in the process, as Catrice puts it. With the two-phase serum blush, they have succeeded in this – at least visually.

The pigment beads are surrounded by a transparent gel.
The pigment beads are surrounded by a transparent gel.

In the cylindrical tank of the pump dispenser, pea-sized pigment spheres are lined up like a string of pearls. They are surrounded by a transparent, moisturizing gel. This contains squalane and glycerin.

The first three pumps look a bit sad: more gel comes out than pigment.
The first three pumps look a bit sad: more gel comes out than pigment.

By pumping, the two phases are mixed into a truly appealing autumn color. Now you might be tempted, right?

A rich, berry wine red: C030 Berry Veil. In total, the blush is set to be released in three similar shades.
A rich, berry wine red: C030 Berry Veil. In total, the blush is set to be released in three similar shades.

For those whose wallets are actually starting to itch: let me lift the seductive veil a little. In application, the formula behaves like a stubborn tint that leads to patchy results. Which brings us back to my thesis: you don't have to have everything that looks remotely cool. Look at it and check it off!

The blush was provided to me in advance by Catrice.

Header image: Natalie Hemengül

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Natalie Hemengül
Senior Editor
Natalie.Hemenguel@digitecgalaxus.ch

As a massive Disney fan, I see the world through rose-tinted glasses. I worship series from the 90s and consider mermaids a religion. When I’m not dancing in glitter rain, I’m either hanging out at pyjama parties or sitting at my make-up table. P.S. I love you, bacon, garlic and onions. 

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