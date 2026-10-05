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I'm going to show you a blush now, but you shouldn't buy it

What follows is not a buying recommendation. Nor is it a product review. Just an invitation to take a look at something.

Some products captivate you at first glance. Perhaps because they have beautiful packaging design, an extraordinary color, or a quirky texture. With the Capsule Burst Serum Blush from Catrice, it was the formula that piqued my interest.

The entire collection includes 16 products and is scheduled to hit stores in mid-October.

About this format You don't have to own an item to enjoy it. Sometimes it's enough to let your eyes wander over a product photo. To enjoy – and then move on. Like in a museum. Welcome to my format, where I introduce you to beauty products visually and without much fluff. And for one reason only: Because they are simply "just beautiful". Nothing more and nothing less.

Make-up meets skincare

The cheek rouge is part of the new trend drop "The Formula (+) Edit", a limited collection based on current trends. In this case, the so-called "skinification" of make-up: make-up products are supplemented with active ingredients from skincare. As a result, they are intended not only to provide coverage but also to nourish the skin. Hybrid formulas are created and "familiar textures are completely reinterpreted" in the process, as Catrice puts it. With the two-phase serum blush, they have succeeded in this – at least visually.

The pigment beads are surrounded by a transparent gel.

In the cylindrical tank of the pump dispenser, pea-sized pigment spheres are lined up like a string of pearls. They are surrounded by a transparent, moisturizing gel. This contains squalane and glycerin.

The first three pumps look a bit sad: more gel comes out than pigment.

By pumping, the two phases are mixed into a truly appealing autumn color. Now you might be tempted, right?

A rich, berry wine red: C030 Berry Veil. In total, the blush is set to be released in three similar shades.

For those whose wallets are actually starting to itch: let me lift the seductive veil a little. In application, the formula behaves like a stubborn tint that leads to patchy results. Which brings us back to my thesis: you don't have to have everything that looks remotely cool. Look at it and check it off!

The blush was provided to me in advance by Catrice.

Header image: Natalie Hemengül

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