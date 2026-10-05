I'm going to show you a blush now, but you shouldn't buy it
What follows is not a buying recommendation. Nor is it a product review. Just an invitation to take a look at something.
Some products captivate you at first glance. Perhaps because they have beautiful packaging design, an extraordinary color, or a quirky texture. With the Capsule Burst Serum Blush from Catrice, it was the formula that piqued my interest.
Make-up meets skincare
The cheek rouge is part of the new trend drop "The Formula (+) Edit", a limited collection based on current trends. In this case, the so-called "skinification" of make-up: make-up products are supplemented with active ingredients from skincare. As a result, they are intended not only to provide coverage but also to nourish the skin. Hybrid formulas are created and "familiar textures are completely reinterpreted" in the process, as Catrice puts it. With the two-phase serum blush, they have succeeded in this – at least visually.
In the cylindrical tank of the pump dispenser, pea-sized pigment spheres are lined up like a string of pearls. They are surrounded by a transparent, moisturizing gel. This contains squalane and glycerin.
By pumping, the two phases are mixed into a truly appealing autumn color. Now you might be tempted, right?
For those whose wallets are actually starting to itch: let me lift the seductive veil a little. In application, the formula behaves like a stubborn tint that leads to patchy results. Which brings us back to my thesis: you don't have to have everything that looks remotely cool. Look at it and check it off!
The blush was provided to me in advance by Catrice.
As a massive Disney fan, I see the world through rose-tinted glasses. I worship series from the 90s and consider mermaids a religion. When I’m not dancing in glitter rain, I’m either hanging out at pyjama parties or sitting at my make-up table. P.S. I love you, bacon, garlic and onions.
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