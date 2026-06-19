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In future, your jacket will produce drinking water

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 19.6.2026

Outdoor jackets, rucksacks or tents that produce drinking water as an added bonus – this is the vision researchers are aiming to make a reality. And they have developed a fabric that can do just that.

How cool would it be, on multi-day outdoor adventures, not to have to lug around water supplies or filters, but to extract water directly from the air?

What sounds like science fiction has now been made a reality by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin. They have developed an outdoor jacket capable of extracting between 400 and 900 millilitres of drinking water from the air – even in arid regions such as Xichang in China. They have published their research findings in the June issue of the scientific journal Science Advances.

A prototype of the water-supplying jacket in the laboratory.

Source: University of Texas at Austin

Previous systems were large and less efficient

Atmospheric water harvesting is not, in itself, an entirely new technology. However, until now, it has required large, stationary devices. Moisture was passed through several bulky layers and the yield was low. «This was not suitable for people who need water whilst on the move, working outdoors, travelling or in remote areas», writes Guihua Yu, Professor of Materials Science and Mechanical Engineering, in an email interview. «We therefore asked ourselves whether we could design water-harvesting devices more like clothing – lightweight, flexible, breathable and suitable for personal use.»

To realise this vision, they had to rethink the technology at the fibre level, explains Guihua Yu. Not just the fabric itself, but every single fibre should actively absorb moisture.

The research team has now succeeded in doing this by utilising an open, porous surface that facilitates the rapid conversion of water vapour into liquid. An additional pore structure within the fibres aids the transport of water. When the fibres are woven into textiles, they remain flexible and wearable.

Natural fibres for water-supplying outdoor gear

In the prototype, the textiles were sewn into the jacket at four points. The jacket is cut in such a way that activities such as running and climbing should be possible without any problems. In addition, the scientists have developed removable collectors for the water harvested. The collectors must be heated to make the water usable. Depending on the humidity, they collect between 400 and 900 millilitres of water per day, which meets the drinking water criteria of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The fibres are made from the natural substance cellulose, a main component of plants, cotton and paper.

In future, the technology is intended to be used not only in jackets, but also in tents and rucksacks. The drinking water-supplying equipment is designed for outdoor enthusiasts, but also for use in crisis zones and very arid regions. However, no commercial products featuring this technology are available yet.

Header image: University of Texas at Austin

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