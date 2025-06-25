News + Trends 7 0

Incredible Dog Challenge: dogs surf around the track

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 25.6.2025

Sun, waves and beaches - the Californian lifestyle also appeals to four-legged friends. As part of the "Incredible Dog Challenge", dogs compete to surf the best waves and collect points for style and performance.

«Everybody goes surfing», everybody goes surfing - this catchy Beach Boys tune also applies to dogs. At least at the Purina Pro Plan «Incredible Dog Challenge» in California. Dalmatians, French Bulldogs, Terriers and Labradors ride waves like the pros, competing for the longest ride, the coolest manoeuvres and the favour of the judges.

White highland terrier rides longest wave and wins

In the end, Petey, a fluffy, six-year-old white highland terrier, came out on top against the competition. As in the previous year, he confidently secured victory. He rides the longest wave all the way to the beach. He uses his home advantage: Petey lives at the venue, Surf City Huntington Beach, and receives regular coaching - just like human surf pros - as the Los Angeles Times writes.

Points are awarded not only for the longest waves, but also for manoeuvres such as 360s, high waves, self-confidence and style, according to the Purina website. Despite all the fun, safety comes first. Good swimming skills and life jackets are a prerequisite.

Labrador lady surfs onto the podium with the big dogs

Koa, an eleven-year-old Labrador bitch, wins the large dog final ahead of Charlie, also a Labrador. Winner Koa brings a lot of experience with her: The dog already won the surf contest last year and thus defended her title.

Charlie came second and narrowly missed out on the win.

Source: AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Koa's trainer, Kristina Welsh, says the Labrador loves surfing. «Like a typical Southern California kid, she wants to surf all day. There's nothing cuter in this world», she enthuses in an interview with the LA Times.

The absolute crowd favourite is Faith, an American pit bull terrier. The dog is deaf and has to wear goggles due to her visual impairment. Nevertheless, she throws herself into the waves and plays on the surfboard in the surf.

The Incredible Dog Challenge has more challenges in store

In addition to surfing, the dogs can also show off their skills in other disciplines. These included games of skill, a frisbee contest and a water long jump challenge.

Header image: AP Photo/Richard Vogel

