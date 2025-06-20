News + Trends 9 3

Fitting for the Women's European Championship: Adidas launches women's-specific football boot

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 20.6.2025

Rapid changes of direction, quick manoeuvres and fast sprints: The feet of female footballers have to withstand a lot. Adidas has therefore launched the F50 Sparkfusion to coincide with the Women's European Football Championship: a football boot specially designed for women.

Top performance suffers when the shoe pinches. However, most football boots are unisex models and neglect the special anatomy of female feet. Women's feet often have a narrower heel, a higher arch and more volume in the midfoot.

Data from female footballers for development

The consequence: Conventional shoes do not provide optimum support. This can lead to injuries to the entire musculoskeletal system. The knees in particular suffer

Adidas has therefore analysed over a decade's worth of data on the foot shape and strain of female footballers at different performance levels. And, according to the company, used this data to develop a women's-specific football boot: the F50 Sparkfusion.

Adidas also collected feedback from athletes such as Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit), Linda Caicedo (Colombia, Real Madrid), Jule Brand (Germany, Olympique Lyon) and Vicky Lopez (Spain, FC Barcelona). Partner clubs have also contributed to the development of the shoe with tests and evaluations.

US international Trinity Rodman helped to develop the shoe.

Source: Adidas

Multiple models for different requirements

Although the F50 Sparkfusion was developed with the support of professional female footballers, it is also available in a more affordable version for amateur players. There is a mid-cut and lower-cut low-cut model with or without lacing.

The shoe in pastel purple with neon green stripes is suitable for natural and artificial turf, according to Adidas.

The innovations in detail

Improved support in the heel is one of the most important innovations, according to Adidas. It is achieved through an external heel cap and a narrower cut. The newly developed sole plate enables faster turns and a better kick. A modified cleat configuration with an additional cleat for a more balanced pressure load and a pivot stud for easier turning should enable a dynamic game.

An inner construction that encloses the foot like a sock ensures comfort and improved support, according to the company.

From the cleat constellation to the inner sole, the shoe has been adapted to women's feet.

Source: Adidas

Other brands also have women's football boots in their range

The fact that unisex or men's shoes are not ideal for women's feet is not entirely new. A survey conducted by the European Club Association among 350 female football players in 2023 revealed that 82 per cent of female athletes suffered from ill-fitting football boots.

Nike responded by launching the women's football boot Phantom Luna. Puma has had women's specific football boots in its programme since 2021 and has specifically investigated the connection between shoes and cruciate ligament injuries. One model from the Puma collection is the Future 8 Ultimate FG Women's.

Header image: Adidas

I like this article! 9 people like this article







