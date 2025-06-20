Fitting for the Women's European Championship: Adidas launches women's-specific football boot

News + Trends
Hardly anyone knows this shoe - Birkenstock wants to change that
by Stephanie Vinzens
Rapid changes of direction, quick manoeuvres and fast sprints: The feet of female footballers have to withstand a lot. Adidas has therefore launched the F50 Sparkfusion to coincide with the Women's European Football Championship: a football boot specially designed for women.
Top performance suffers when the shoe pinches. However, most football boots are unisex models and neglect the special anatomy of female feet. Women's feet often have a narrower heel, a higher arch and more volume in the midfoot.
The consequence: Conventional shoes do not provide optimum support. This can lead to injuries to the entire musculoskeletal system. The knees in particular suffer
Adidas has therefore analysed over a decade's worth of data on the foot shape and strain of female footballers at different performance levels. And, according to the company, used this data to develop a women's-specific football boot: the F50 Sparkfusion.
Adidas also collected feedback from athletes such as Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit), Linda Caicedo (Colombia, Real Madrid), Jule Brand (Germany, Olympique Lyon) and Vicky Lopez (Spain, FC Barcelona). Partner clubs have also contributed to the development of the shoe with tests and evaluations.
Although the F50 Sparkfusion was developed with the support of professional female footballers, it is also available in a more affordable version for amateur players. There is a mid-cut and lower-cut low-cut model with or without lacing.
The shoe in pastel purple with neon green stripes is suitable for natural and artificial turf, according to Adidas.
Improved support in the heel is one of the most important innovations, according to Adidas. It is achieved through an external heel cap and a narrower cut. The newly developed sole plate enables faster turns and a better kick. A modified cleat configuration with an additional cleat for a more balanced pressure load and a pivot stud for easier turning should enable a dynamic game.
An inner construction that encloses the foot like a sock ensures comfort and improved support, according to the company.
The fact that unisex or men's shoes are not ideal for women's feet is not entirely new. A survey conducted by the European Club Association among 350 female football players in 2023 revealed that 82 per cent of female athletes suffered from ill-fitting football boots.
Nike responded by launching the women's football boot Phantom Luna. Puma has had women's specific football boots in its programme since 2021 and has specifically investigated the connection between shoes and cruciate ligament injuries. One model from the Puma collection is the Future 8 Ultimate FG Women's.
Research diver, outdoor guide and SUP instructor – I love being in, on and around water. Lakes, rivers and the ocean are my playgrounds. For a change of perspective, I look at the world from above while trail running or flying drones.