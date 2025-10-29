Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Doubt / Christian Walker
News + Trends
15689

It's happening! Soon there will be doubt Aromat

Simon Balissat
29.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

What began as an influencer gag will soon become reality: flavoured Zweifel Chips. The idea for this started on TikTok in the summer. The crisps will be released in a limited edition on 1 December.

When it comes to hype products, I can call myself a proven expert. After all, I jumped on the cents iced tea hype three years ago, including my own song.

Traditional brand meets food multinational

We'll know what the Aromat chips taste like from 1 December. Then you'll be able to order them in the Zweifel shop and hopefully from us.

Would you like to know how the crisps roll off the production line at Zweifel and how Zweifel develops new flavours?

Note: An earlier version stated that Unilever was a US company. That was incorrect. Sorry. Unilever is British-Dutch. Thanks for the advice from the Community. Error has been corrected.

Header image: Doubt / Christian Walker

156 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Simon Balissat
Teamleader Editorial
Simon.Balissat@digitecgalaxus.ch

When I flew the family nest over 15 years ago, I suddenly had to cook for myself. But it wasn’t long until this necessity became a virtue. Today, rattling those pots and pans is a fundamental part of my life. I’m a true foodie and devour everything from junk food to star-awarded cuisine. Literally. I eat way too fast. 

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Banned by New York, immortalised by Telfar: the iconic "Plastic Bags"

    by Laura Scholz

  • News + Trends

    Sack knife for coffee nerds: La Marzocco X Victorinox

    by Simon Balissat

  • News + Trends

    The keyboard to go crazy

    by David Lee