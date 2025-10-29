News + Trends 85 54

It's happening! Soon, there'll be Aromat-flavoured Zweifel chips

Simon Balissat Translation: machine translated 29.10.2025

What began as an influencer gag will soon become reality: flavoured Zweifel Chips. The idea for this started on TikTok in the summer. The crisps will be released in a limited edition on 1 December.

When it comes to hype products, I can call myself a proven expert. After all, I jumped on the cents iced tea hype three years ago, including my own song.

Traditional brand meets US multinational

We'll know how the Aromat crisps taste from 1 December. Then you'll be able to order them in the Zweifel shop and hopefully from us.

Would you like to know how the crisps roll off the production line at Zweifel and how Zweifel develops new flavours?

Header image: Doubt / Christian Walker

I like this article! 85 people like this article







