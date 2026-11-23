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Jensen Huang is Nvidia CEO again

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 23.11.2026

Because the board of directors received "information from high-ranking representatives of the US government," it is bringing back the disgraced CEO after just under two weeks. The stock market is rejoicing.

In a turnaround, Nvidia's board of directors is bringing back Jensen Huang. The company announced this in a press release on Monday afternoon. Huang is once again CEO and president of the chip manufacturer, effective immediately. The decision was unanimous.

«The board believes that Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia and that his reinstatement is in the best interest of our shareholders, employees, partners, and customers», said board chairman Harvey C. Jones. «We have full confidence in Jensen.»

Trump's fingerprints

This is astonishing. Two weeks earlier, there was no sign of this confidence: after it became known that Jensen Huang had three affairs, he was removed by the board. One of the women was an alleged Chinese spy, the other two were subordinates at Nvidia.

News + Trends Jensen Huang is stepping down Samuel Buchmann 47 likes 47 72 comments 72

Just last week, the board categorically ruled out the possibility of Jensen Huang returning. The resigned co-founder, however, had expressed openness to it. Meanwhile, the earnings call for the latest quarterly results was led by CFO and interim CEO Colette Kress.

So why the sudden change of heart? The press release suggests political influence: the board received «information from high-ranking US government officials». Based on this information, the board is «confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement does not pose a risk to national security».

Jensen Huang is considered a confidant of Donald Trump. The US President expressed his satisfaction on social media: «The Nvidia board has made the right and appropriate decision to reappoint Jensen Huang as CEO.»

The circular AI party can continue

According to the statement, Nvidia intends to continue its independent investigation into Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice «no relation» Huang. It is intended to assess whether the CEO was the target of Chinese espionage and whether trade secrets or US national security were compromised.

News + Trends Nvidia investigates Jensen Huang's relationship with alleged spy Samuel Buchmann 61 likes 61 52 comments 52

Jensen Huang himself wrote in a statement: «It is an honor to return to Nvidia and lead one of the world's most influential technology companies at the dawn of a new industrial revolution. I accept this responsibility with the utmost humility and renewed commitment.»

Financial markets reacted positively to the news – Nvidia stock soared by over 30 percent, and other tech companies also saw significant gains. In recent days, concerns had grown that with Huang's departure, the «AI central bank» would also disappear. Nvidia invests heavily in AI startups through equity stakes and hedging guarantees. Critics see this as an artificial circular economy, as the companies usually use the money to buy Nvidia's chips again.

Header image: Shutterstock

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