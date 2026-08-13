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Keychron
News + Trends
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Keychron C100 8K: 100 keys that (still) do nothing

Kevin Hofer
13.8.2026
Translation: machine translated

Keychron expands its product range with a new monster: The C100 8K Giant Custom Macro Pad is a giant that still has to learn to walk.

Anything but normal: Keychron recently released a keyboard with only one key, and now the opposite follows. The C100 8K Giant Custom Macro Pad has an absurd number of keys for a macro pad. The name says it all, almost bluntly honest – 10 rows, 10 columns, 100 keys. An XXL custom macro pad, available directly from Keychron for $64.99, including Apex Red switches and keycaps.

As befits a current Keychron product, the giant also offers an 8000 Hz polling rate – a number about as relevant for a macro pad as a turbocharger on a bicycle. It comes with black-transparent keycaps and Keychron's own linear Apex Red switches. If these don't suit you: the hot-swap sockets are standard, so you can change them. Otherwise, the C100 8K remains simple: a square plastic case, USB-C cable, no wireless, no frills – except for RGB lighting, which of course cannot be missing.

The real highlight only becomes apparent when unboxing: all 100 keys are unassigned. So you get a tool that you first have to teach what to do. Via the Keychron Launcher, the browser-based configuration tool, keys can be remapped, macros recorded, and the RGB lighting set per key or with pre-made effects. The whole thing is intended for practically everything: gaming, streaming, content production, CAD, coding, general productivity – the target group is as large as the number of keys.

I would be overwhelmed with so many keys. For me, the purpose of a macro pad is to quickly access up to ten frequently used functions with a single key press. The C100 8K makes as much sense to me as the one-key macro pad Q0 Mini 8K – which is none at all.

Header image: Keychron

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Kevin Hofer
Senior Editor
kevin.hofer@digitecgalaxus.ch

From big data to big brother, Cyborgs to Sci-Fi. All aspects of technology and society fascinate me.

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