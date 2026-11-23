News + Trends 18 7

Kodak's latest collectible gadget: the SlideTag

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 23.11.2026

The Kodak SlideTag combines a color E-Ink display with Bluetooth tracking in a keychain. However, because it comes in a blind box, you don't know which design you will get.

Manufacturer Reto Production has already successfully combined keychains with the photo brand Kodak. Following the great success of the Charmera keychain camera, which sold out after a short time, the manufacturer is now launching a smart tag.

The twist: Reto Production sells the keychains in surprise boxes, so-called blind boxes. This means you only know which design you have purchased after opening it. The designs differ in the various colors and patterns of the frame.

What's under the E-Ink display

The SlideTag mimics the design of a 35mm slide and weighs just under 17 grams. The manufacturer has built a 1.54-inch color E-Ink display into the 3.9 × 4.6 × 0.8 centimeter housing. The tag stores up to twelve images.

The Bluetooth tracker goes for a retro look.

Source: Kodak

Thanks to Bluetooth tracking, you can find the tag – and whatever it is attached to – either via Apple's «Find My» network or the Google Find My Device network. However, ultra-wideband, the technology used by both tech giants, is missing. Tracking only works via Bluetooth. This only has a range of 30 meters and does not indicate a direction.

For short distances, an acoustic signal of 75 decibels (dB) helps with the search. If you press the button on the back five times, you deactivate the tracking.

Display photos, lists, and QR codes

You can upload a dozen photos to the SlideTag via Bluetooth 5.4 and the «Kodak Memory Link» app for iOS and Android. The slideshow on the E-Ink display changes the image once a day. If you press the button on the back twice, you can manually skip to the next photo.

You can personalize the E-Ink display according to your wishes via the app.

Source: Kodak

In addition to photos, you can upload even more to the keychain via the app: a QR code to a selected link, a calendar, a countdown timer, or a name tag. You can spice up the display directly in the app with stickers and filters.

The necessary energy is provided by a replaceable CR2032 button cell. According to the manufacturer, this lasts up to a year. Even with an empty button battery, the uploaded images remain. Thanks to E-Ink, the keychain does not need any energy for a static image and therefore displays it permanently.

Price and availability

The SlideTag costs around 35 US dollars (30 euros) and has been available in the Kodak online shop since November 22, 2026. It is also delivered to Europe via Amazon, although not to Swiss addresses.

The box contains a random keychain in one of eight retro designs, along with a key ring, a poster, a slide frame, and a mini film strip. There is also a ninth, secret special edition with a metallic finish. If you would like all eight regular designs together without the surprise concept, a bundle will cost you 280 US dollars (241 euros).

I wonder what the secret edition looks like?

Source: Kodak

Header image: Kodak

I like this article! 18 people like this article







