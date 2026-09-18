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Legends of the music scene: Rockstar presents the soundtrack album for "GTA VI"

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 18.9.2026

Two months before the release of "GTA VI", Rockstar has announced the game's soundtrack album. It features exclusive tracks from music stars. You can now listen to six tracks for free.

Catchy music tracks are as much a part of «GTA» as stolen cars and run-over pedestrians. The music in the games is primarily heard on the in-game radio stations and contributes significantly to the atmosphere of the games. The developer studio Rockstar Games relies heavily on licensed music from world-famous artists – for example, Michael Jackson, The Who, Elton John, and 2Pac can be heard in the earlier games.

Now, Rockstar is introducing the official soundtrack album for «GTA VI». The team wasn't very creative with the naming; it's called «Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album». But that doesn't matter, the record is special for another reason: the songs were written and performed exclusively for the game by superstars. According to the description, the 34 tracks are intended to "capture the electrifying energy of Grand Theft Auto VI with Vice City and Leonida."

Digital, on CD, or on vinyl

Of course, you can also buy the album: as a digital version, on CD, and even on vinyl. Prices are 17 euros (CD), 52 euros (vinyl), and 124 euros (limited edition vinyl). However, the limited edition is already sold out. The record will be released alongside the game on November 19, but the shipping date for physical media is listed as November 20.

You can already listen to six songs for free. Links to the streaming platforms can be found on the album website. The songs range from Latin pop and country to hip-hop. Rockstar has not yet announced the other titles.

These are the six songs and their artists

The tracklist begins with «That's It» by Yung Lean feat. Future & Metro Boomin. Yung Lean is a Swedish rapper considered a pioneer of melancholic cloud rap. Future is a US rapper and is considered influential in the trap rap scene. Metro Boomin is one of the most important hip-hop producers worldwide.

Number two is Travis Scott with the song «RHYNO». Travis Scott should also be a familiar name to rap fans: he is one of the biggest stars of the genre worldwide. The track is produced by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, one of the two members of the electro duo Daft Punk.

The third title, «Sexy Magic», can be classified somewhere between house, electronic, rap, and pop. It is contributed by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again, and Etienne de Crécy: an unusual international collaboration of various artists and producers.

With «Last Thing You Need» by Morgan Wallen, the album leaves Vice City behind and heads into the rural surroundings of the state of Leonida: Morgan Wallen is frequently represented in the US charts and contributes a poppy country track to the album.

I imagine track number 5 as a fitting accompaniment for the mandatory chases in the game. Rauw Alejandro is one of the most internationally successful Spanish-speaking musicians. With «Macacoa 2000», he delivers a song that somehow combines reggae, hip-hop, and Latin American salsa.

As a fan of the legendary Rolling Stones, I was quite surprised to find a song by the now 82-year-old Stones guitarist Keith Richards on the «GTA VI» album. With «Bright Lights, Big City», he contributes a blues song that immediately bears the signature of the cult rocker.

Header image: Rockstar Games

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