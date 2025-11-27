News + Trends 23 5

Lego enters the world of racing

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 27.11.2025

The Lego Group and the "F1 Academy" racing series have signed a multi-year partnership. With driver Esmee Kosterman, the toy giant is actively involved in the junior class. Of course, there are also toys.

Lego is getting into motorsport - in a big way. From 2026, Lego Racing will be competing as a fully-fledged team in the «F1 Academy». A racing series open exclusively to female drivers competing in Formula 4 cars.

«F1 Academy» promotes women in motorsport

The number of women who have made it into Formula 1 can easily be counted on the fingers of one hand. In 1975, Italian Lella Lombardi was the only woman to date to not only qualify for the race but also score points in a Grand Prix

The «F1 Academy», founded in 2023, wants to change that. Its aim is to promote female talent in motorsport and offer them a platform. 14 races, seven rounds, all as part of the Formula 1 supporting programme and broadcast live on television.

The driver of the Lego car has already been chosen

The 20-year-old Dutchwoman Esmee Kosterman will be the first female driver to compete for Lego Racing. Kosterman made racing history back in 2023 when she became the first woman ever to win in the «Ford Fiesta Sprint Cup series». This year, she made her debut in the «F1 Academy» at Zandvoort. A wild card allowed her to compete in front of a home crowd.

Up-and-coming talent Esmee Kosterman will drive the car.

Source: Lego

Design in typical Lego look

Your new sports equipment picks up on the typical Lego colours. The designers probably already had the realisation as a model in mind. The aim was to represent both worlds: the thrill of racing and the playful creativity of Lego, as stated in the press release.

Whether the driver recognises herself in the female figure of the model?

Source: Lego

Fans won't have to wait too long for the model. The «F1 Academy set» with 201 pieces is now available to pre-order, including a female minifigure and Kosterman's starting number 32. The set will be available in Lego stores worldwide from 1 March 2026.

For Susie Wolff, Managing Director of the series, the collaboration is more than just marketing: «We hope that every young girl who picks up these bricks will see more than just a model: herself, her potential and her place in the world of motorsport.»

The entry of a global brand like Lego into the «F1 Academy» could bring the series the attention it has long deserved. After all, the races are generally exciting and highly competitive.

Header image: Lego

