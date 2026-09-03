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Lenovo discovers colors: Notebooks and AiO PCs are becoming colorful

Things are getting colorful at Lenovo. The PC manufacturer is offering its latest notebooks and all-in-one PCs in unusually colorful designs. Even business laptops are no longer just black or silver.

On the sidelines of IFA 2026, Lenovo presented new PCs and laptops. Eye-catchers include the IdeaPad Vibe, available in seven colors, the IdeaCentre AIO i, which comes in six colors, and the Thinkbook 14x Gen2 in two colorful versions. Lenovo consulted with Pantone on the color selection.

IdeaPad Vibe: Seven shades and optional splashes of color on the keyboard

The IdeaPad Vibe is available in seven colors with evocative names like Dreamy Violet, Spicy Gold, or Zen Green. Each one also comes with a pleasant description, such as "a muted violet tone that conveys serenity and creates a feeling of comfort." Ultimately, however, it is more important that you like the colors.

Not only the gold version stands out.

If one color is not enough: you can add extra splashes of color with customizable keycaps.

The keycaps are only available as complete sets.

The colorful selection does not prevent the IdeaPad Vibe from having a metal casing. There are many variables in the equipment, starting with the screen size. With a 14-inch screen, the notebook weighs 1.3 kilograms; with a 15-inch monitor, it is 1.5 kilograms. There is a choice of OLED and IPS displays for each, and there is also said to be a touch option.

The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon X with up to 24 gigabytes of RAM or an AMD chip from the Ryzen AI 400 series. In that case, up to 32 gigabytes of RAM are possible. The two SSD slots can be expanded to up to one terabyte.

The ports on the left side; on the right, there are two more USB-A sockets.

The ports remain straightforward: Lenovo complements two USB-C sockets (DisplayPort) and an HDMI 1.4 port with a microSD card reader and an audio jack.

IdeaCentre AIO i: Four colorful shades and two gray tones

For the IdeaCentre AIO i – yes, the 'i' is not a mistake, the name of the all-in-one PC really is just a small letter – Lenovo offers six colors. Among others, Chill Blue and Radiant Coral complement the boring Cloud Grey and Luna Grey variants.

The colors stand out more from the back.

Visually, the slimmer design is also striking. The AiO PC does not need a middle box behind the display. All components are housed in the 23.8 or 27-inch screen. This includes up to 32 gigabytes of RAM and a maximum of an Intel Core 7 350. In addition, two SSD slots can be occupied.

An overview of the four more colorful models.

The screen can be adjusted in height by 30 millimeters and tilted five degrees forward and 15 degrees backward. Lenovo distributes the ports on the back and side of the stand. On the back, there is 1x Ethernet (RJ45), 3x USB-A (10 Gbps), 1x USB-C (DisplayPort 2.1), 1x HDMI 2.1, and on the side 1x USB-C DisplayPort 2.1, 1x USB-A (10 Gbps), 1x audio.

All ports are located in the stand.

Thinkbook 14x Gen2: Subtle colors in a professional environment

The new joy of color is also finding its way into business notebooks. Lenovo will offer the Thinkbook 14x Gen2 in Mystic Violet and Veil Blue. The gray and white versions, by contrast, look rather dull.

The color variants of the business laptops are subtle.

The Thinkbook is a maximum of 12.9 millimeters thick and weighs only 990 grams. The 14-inch screen is available with either an OLED or IPS panel, with the latter also available with a touch option. Intel Core 7 processors and up to 32 gigabytes of RAM are used. The storage space includes up to two terabytes.

The blue version is the most striking.

Lenovo complements two USB-C (3.2 Gen 2) and two USB-A (3.2 Gen 1) ports with an HDMI 2.1 and an audio port.

Price and availability

Lenovo plans to sell the IdeaPad Vibe from mid-autumn. The estimated starting price is 749 Swiss francs or 799 euros. The manufacturer is targeting the same timeframe for the IdeaCentre AIO i, and its price starts at 1149 Swiss francs or 999 euros. Availability and pricing for the ThinkBook 14x Gen2 will be announced at a later date.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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