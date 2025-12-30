News + Trends 6 0

LG presents its gaming monitors for 2026

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 30.12.2025

A 39-inch flagship from LG combines Tandem WOLED with a 5K2K resolution. There is also a new generation of mini-LED.

On the occasion of the CES LG presents three new gaming monitors. The 39GX950B has a tandem WOLED panel with 5K2K resolution (5120 × 2160 pixels). The 52G930B also offers the same resolution - on a larger surface, but only with an IPS panel. The third model, the 27GM950B, uses mini LEDs with very narrow dimming zones that are designed to drastically reduce blooming.

All three models are part of LG's new premium line «UltraGear evo». It includes «on-device AI upscaling» - content can be sent from the PC to the monitor in a lower resolution. The monitor then scales the image to its native resolution. This is intended to reduce the hardware hunger, similar to Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR. In contrast, however, the necessary computing work is outsourced to the monitor.

39GX950B: 39 inch, 5K2K, Tandem WOLED

The star of the line-up is undoubtedly the 39GX950B. It features a 39-inch OLED panel in the latest generation 21:9 format: «Primary RGB Tandem OLED» - or simply «Tandem WOLED», as the shorter name is now officially known. This technology allows for higher brightness and lower temperatures, which reduces the risk of burn-in. Tandem OLED (without the W) refers to a slightly different panel structure that is used in smaller displays for smartphones or tablets.

Tandem WOLED, 39 inches in 21:9 format, 5K2K resolution, 1500R curve: The 39GX950B (here at the top of LG's own podium) sounds like the perfect gaming monitor on paper.

Source: LG

27-inch monitors with tandem WOLED are already on the market, such as the Asus PG27AQWP-W. In first tests, it achieved a full-screen brightness of 380 nits - significantly more than conventional OLED panels. The 39GX950B should be similarly bright, but offers a larger screen area and 5K2K resolution. The pixel density is 142 pixels per inch (ppi), roughly the same as the popular 32-inch OLEDs with 4K resolution.

LG's new flagship is a slightly smaller, but brighter and sharper version of the 45GX950A, which I recently tested. It was already convincing across the board, I just found the strong 800R curvature too aggressive. Fortunately, the South Korean manufacturer has heard me: the 39GX950B now only comes with 1500R. The frame rate is 165 hertz in full resolution, or 330 hertz in 1080p.

In terms of connections, LG uses DisplayPort 2.1 with the highest bandwidth (UHBR20) on all of its new monitors. The 39GX950B also has two HDMI 2.1 and one USB-C with 90 watt power supply.

52G930B: 52 inch, 5K2K, IPS

If 39 or 45 inches aren't enough for you, LG will soon be selling a 52-inch screen in 21:9 format. The 52G930B has the same 5K2K resolution as the smaller models, so the pixel density is a lower 106 ppi. It also has an IPS panel. You therefore do without the perfect black levels and low motion blur of OLED.

52 inches in 21:9 is about as high as a 42-inch TV, but wider.

Source: LG

The frame rate is 240 hertz, the response time is 1 millisecond. As a result of the huge surface area, LG curves the display at 1000R, so the optimum sitting distance is one metre. Two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20) and one USB-C (with 90 watt power supply) are available for transmitting the image signal. The monitor covers 95 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space; there is no information on brightness yet.

Does it need DisplayPort 2.1? The required data rates of a 10-bit signal with various compression algorithms.

Source: Screenshot YouTube / TFTCentral DisplayPort 2.1 supports higher data rates than version 1.4 - exactly how much depends on the standard: UHBR10 comes to 40 Gbps, UHBR13.5 to 54 Gbps and UHBR20 to 80 Gbps. The high data rates are only required for high resolutions and frame rates. In addition, the image signal can be reduced in size using Display Stream Compression (DSC) - without any visible loss of quality.

27GM950B: 27 inch, 5K, mini LED

After years of stagnation, CES 2026 is finally seeing progress in mini LED displays. According to LG, the 27GM950B uses 2304 dimming zones across 27 inches and «Zero Optical Distance» between the LED backlight and the panel. This new design should drastically reduce blooming «» and therefore virtually eliminate one of the major disadvantages compared to OLED.

The advantage of LED displays is their brightness. The 27GM950B is said to achieve a whopping 1250 nits. Its second ace up its sleeve is a 5K resolution (5120 × 2880 pixels), which results in an extremely high pixel density of 218 ppi. This is the same resolution that Apple uses in its Studio Display, a successor to which is expected soon. It is quite possible that we will see the panel of the 27GM950B there again.

Mini-LED. 218 ppi, 165 Hertz, high brightness and still deep black: The 27GM950B could be a very good hybrid display for gaming and office if you don't like giant monitors.

Source: LG

In full resolution, the 27-inch screen has a frame rate of 165 hertz, at 1440p it is 330 hertz. The coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space is 99 per cent. The connection menu is the same as for the larger models: two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20) and one USB-C (with 90 watt power supply).

There is currently no information on prices and availability of the new monitors.

Header image: LG

