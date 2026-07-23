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Light Flip: Flip phone with the essentials and a navigation system

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 23.7.2026

More and more people no longer want to be distracted by their smartphones. Nevertheless, they don't want to do without one or the other convenience of the devices. The Light Flip is designed to meet this need.

"Less is more" is the motto for Light's smartphones. While the manufacturer's previous bar-shaped models were designed to prevent doomscrolling and other social media distractions, the Light Flip is a flip phone. Text input is done via T9 using the dial pad, ensuring that conversations are kept brief.

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A flip phone for the essentials

The Light Flip is the manufacturer's fourth smartphone and comes in six colors. The flip phone features a 2.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 640 × 480 pixels. It is operated via a directional pad and two additional buttons below the screen. Text is entered via T9 using the number pad. Depending on the desired letter, you may have to press a number up to four times.

Light has developed its own operating system for its smartphones, LightOS, which only includes helpful tools. They are listed by name, and there are no app icons. Specifically, these include an alarm clock, a calculator, a calendar, a music player, a timer, and a notes function including voice notes.

<caption_text>The Light Flip navigates you to your destination.</caption_text> Light

Despite all the longing for the pre-smartphone era, some conveniences are hard to give up. With access to podcasts and navigation, the Light Flip offers two functions that go beyond the scope of old mobile phones. It can also be used as a hotspot and for two-factor authentication, and it also displays the weather.

Through a Developer Program, Light aims to add more applications with the help of the community. However, AI tools or social media apps are not intended to be included. Instead of messengers, the Light Flip encourages more phone calls again.

<caption_text>When folded, the Light Flip is sleek and has no external display, but it is available in bright colors.</caption_text> Light

The Light Flip features a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G (NanoSIM + eSIM). This is made possible, among other things, by the built-in MediaTek MT8873 chipset. It is supported by six gigabytes of RAM. The data storage is 128 gigabytes. This includes space for photos from the 50-megapixel camera.

The 1800 mAh battery is replaceable and is charged via USB-C. There is no information on charging speed, and the manufacturer does not comment on the expected battery life. The Light Flip is splash-proof according to IP54.

Price and availability

Now that I've whetted your appetite, here's the catch: The Light Phone is currently only available directly from the manufacturer in the USA. There it costs 299 dollars – without taxes, shipping, and the like.

Header image: Light

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