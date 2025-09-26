News + Trends 2 1

"Little Nightmares": New comic "Descent to Nowhere" announced

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 26.9.2025

With "Descent to Nowhere", the "Little Nightmares" universe opens up for a four-part comic series that links the game world and reality and introduces new characters to the dark saga.

The nightmare universe of «Little Nightmares» continues to grow. With «Little Nightmares: Descent to Nowhere», a four-part comic series will be published from 8 October 2025, adding new characters and stories to the dark scenario of the video game franchise. The other issues are set to follow by January 2026.

Two worlds, two stories

The series tells two parallel storylines. In Nowhere, the mute girl Hush wakes up in an icy prison cell. Cold, darkness and a feeling of constant threat characterise her world. At her side is Mono, a character familiar from the games, who knows the unwritten rules of this nightmarish landscape and the dangers it harbours. Together, they search for a way out of the endless labyrinth of snow and shadows.

In Counties, the story follows the disillusioned investigator Myra Wan. At the beginning, she stands on the edge of a bridge and toys with the idea of ending her life. But a new case brings her back: children have been disappearing without a trace for years. Reluctantly, she picks up the trail again and comes across clues that lead deep into the realm of Nowhere.

The Counties Psychiatric Institute, Hush's last known whereabouts, plays a central role. With every step, the boundaries between reality and nightmare become increasingly blurred. The question of how the two worlds are linked forms the central mystery that holds the entire series together.

The comic is not intended to be a mere spin-off: It explores the boundaries between dream and reality. It provides new perspectives on central topics such as isolation, being lost and the fragility of young characters: topics that are already echoed in the games.

Creative team and publication

Titan Comics has enlisted the services of Lonnie Nadler's writing team for the project, who is known in the comic scene for his work on «The Sickness» and «Cable», among others. Nadler not only brings experience in dark storytelling, but also contributes to the canon himself as Narrative Director of the «Little Nightmares» series. His approach is likely to be to dovetail game and comic narratives.

The illustrator Dennis Menheere is responsible for the visuals and layout. His style is characterised by expressive black and white contrasts, fine hatching and a dense atmosphere: Spaces appear cramped, shadows predominate; light accents deliberately set dramatic accents. His cover variants are particularly striking: for example, a Variant Cover C by Menheere himself, which shows Hush and Mono in an oppressive setting.

Dennis Menheere visualises the nightmare of «Descent to Nowhere».

Source: Titan Comics

Each issue will have several cover variants, designed by Vanessa Del Rey and Damien Worm, among others.

Fitting into the franchise

Since the first instalment in 2017, «Little Nightmares» has become a household name in the horror genre. The games are characterised by their atmospheric staging, surreal architecture and gameplay between puzzles and escape. «Little Nightmares II» deepened the setting with Mono as the main character and established the Nowhere as a central motif.

With «Descent to Nowhere», the series ventures into transmedia storytelling. In addition to the comic, other projects will be published that open up the universe in new directions and create links to the upcoming game.

The novel «The Lonely Ones» by E.C. Myers will be published in September and tells the story of Ruse, a new character who wakes up in a nightmarish carnival. The whole thing is complemented by the official podcast «The Sounds of Nightmares», which sheds light on additional facets of the franchise.

«Little Nightmares III»

The game in question will be released on 10 October 2025 and represents the next big step for the franchise. Developed by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco, it is the first co-operative game: online or solo with an AI companion. You take on the roles of Low and Alone, who flee through the realm of Nowhere called Spiral with a bow and spanner. You have to combine their different abilities to solve puzzles and survive dangers.

You will be able to read a detailed game review of «Little Nightmares III» when it is released. My colleague Kevin was already able to get a taste of it at a preview event.

Header image: Titan Comics

