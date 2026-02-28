News + Trends 8 0

Low prices, large selection: These are the new e-scooters from Xiaomi

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 28.2.2026

Xiaomi is showcasing the Electric Scooter 6 at the MWC in Barcelona in five variants ranging from 350 to 800 francs. The large wheels and low prices are striking.

The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is all about mobile life. That's why Xiaomi used the trade fair as an opportunity to present its new e-scooter line-up for the current year. The Xiaomi 6 is available in five variants, which are fundamentally different, even if they all have similar names.

All of them come in a customised version for the respective countries. In Switzerland, this is the «Swiss Edition» with equipment and cruise control to ensure that the e-scooters comply with Swiss road traffic legislation.

6 Ultra: eye-catching and cross-country

The Xiaomi 6 Ultra is the most eye-catching model. The frame is yellow, the handlebars are black and the suspension is matt grey. All three colours are repeated in different places, which looks very harmonious - and unusual. Even if the choice of colours is unlikely to suit all tastes.

Bee or post? The Xiaomi 6 Ultra stands out with its yellow and black design.

The large tubeless tyres are also striking, with twelve-inch tyres that are expected to provide more stability than the ten-inch wheels that are normally fitted. Xiaomi uses disc brakes at the front and rear. At the rear, an electronic anti-lock braking system (EABS) is used to prevent the wheel from locking and any skidding. Both axles are sprung. 15 centimetres of ground clearance ensure a certain off-road capability.

The 500-watt motor briefly delivers a maximum of 1200 watts and 45 newton metres of torque. This should enable riders to tackle gradients of up to 25 per cent. The battery should last for a maximum of 75 kilometres. At 33.7 kilograms, the scooter weighs quite a lot, but can carry people weighing up to 140 kilograms.

The scooter has a 3-inch screen, can be connected to the Xiaomi Home app and can be integrated into Apple's Find My system. In other words: I can locate the scooter like an AirTag with my iPhone.

The 6 Ultra will be available in our shop from 2 March. The manufacturer's official retail price is 799 francs. In terms of price, the top model is therefore in the lower range compared to the competition - as with all other Xiaomi scooters presented.

6 Max: ideal for urban terrain

The Max version also rides on large 12-inch wheels, but looks much more restrained. The e-scooter has less of an off-road feel than the Ultra - and definitely less yellow. Instead, the colour grey dominates - with a few orange accents.

Lots of power for the city: the Xiaomi 6 Max e-scooter.

The Xiaomi 6 Max has suspension on both axles, but with shock absorbers that bounce less. The manufacturer has also thought more about urban terrain than forest paths when it comes to ground clearance.

The equipment is very similar to the 6 Ultra, for example with a screen, Find My integration and the two disc brakes with EABS. In other areas, the performance is slightly reduced: 70 kilometres range, 24 per cent incline, 130 kilogram load, 450 watts nominal power, 1100 watts peak power. At 29.8 kilograms, the vehicle is lighter.

The 6 Max launches in the shop on 18 March, with an RRP of 649 francs.

6 Pro: slimmed down, but off-road

The Pro version is the off-road version of the Xiaomi 6 Max, so to speak. It also has 12-inch wheels, but with more tread. In addition, there is a ground clearance of just over 14 centimetres.

The X Pro has plenty of ground clearance and tyres with a strong profile.

The brakes are a step down from the Max. Xiaomi no longer uses disc brakes at the rear, but an electronic brake with EABS. The battery is also smaller and provides a range of 50 instead of 70 kilometres. The motor is slightly less powerful with a rated output of 400 watts and a peak output of 1000 watts. In return, the scooter is lighter - but not really light either: it weighs 27.3 kilograms.

The recommended retail price is 549 francs, with sales starting on 18 March.

6: affordable basics

The Xiaomi 6 (without any additional designation) is the basic model for everyone and, with a price of around 450 francs, is quite affordable. What's great is that Xiaomi uses fairly large twelve-inch tubeless tyres. You don't have to make any major compromises when it comes to the suspension: Both axles are sprung - albeit a little less well than on the more expensive models.

When it comes to the motor, Xiaomi relies on 400 watts of rated power and 800 watts of top performance, with a maximum range of 45 kilometres. At 26.3 kilograms, the Xiaomi 6 is even lighter.

The basic model has front and rear suspension.

You have to make some compromises with the brakes. The manufacturer installs a drum brake at the front and an electronic brake at the rear - with electric ABS after all. Like all other models, the base can also be connected to the Xiaomi Home app, which displays all important data and locks the motor at the touch of a button.

The official retail price is 449 francs - the scooter will be available Now in stock from 18 March.

6 Lite: compromises everywhere

For those with even lower expectations, there is a cheaper version in the current line-up. The Xiaomi 6 Lite then only has a range of 25 kilometres, the motor has 300 watts nominal power and 500 watts peak power.

The 6 Lite doesn't offer much power, but is lightweight.

When it comes to the brakes, you no longer get disc brakes, but only a drum brake at the front and an electronic brake with EABS at the rear. The wheels are one size smaller: instead of twelve, they are only ten inches. The front wheel has suspension, the rear axle does not. For me, these are all reasons why I would tend towards one of the bigger and better models.

All in all, the 6 Lite is at best suitable for short journeys and light people. Or if the weight of the scooter is important. At 18 kilograms, the 6 Lite weighs massively less than all other Xiaomi innovations. It goes on sale on 18 March at a price of 349 francs.

