Leica Leitzphone: mechanical rotating ring and Leica extras in the camera app

The collaboration between Leica and Xiaomi is bearing new fruit: the Leitzphone is a Xiaomi 17 Ultra with a different design, its own launcher and many Leica options in the camera app.

Xiaomi and Leica have been working together since 2022. Until now, the optics and camera manufacturer from Germany has helped the Chinese manufacturer with its smartphone cameras. With the Leitzphone, Xiaomi in turn supports its partner in the production of its smartphone. It stands out with its design and offers many options for photography enthusiasts. Leica is asking €2000 for the Leitzphone. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra with the same features - including the cameras - is available from just 1500 euros. There are some additional functions for the 33 per cent surcharge.

Mechanical rotating ring, extras in the camera app and a Leica case

What in China is the Leica Edition of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is being launched in Europe with a slightly different design as the Leica Leitzphone. The back of the Leitzphone is not split in two, but is one continuous surface. A wide aluminium frame surrounds the non-slip plastic. The frame takes on the notches of Leica lenses. Overall, the typical design of the camera manufacturer - including the red Leica dot - is reflected in the smartphone.

Leica puts its stamp on the design of the Leitzphone.

This applies not only to the housing, but also to the smartphone's operating system. Leica provides Xiaomi's HyperOS, which is based on Android 16, with its own user interface. This is kept simple and comes with its own widgets. LFI, Leica's magazine, offers changing images. Another widget refers to the «Golden Hour» at the current location, which is important for photography. The many apps from Xiaomi disappear to the second page.

The launcher of the Leitzphone shows the Golden Hour, among other things.

Leica has also redeveloped the camera app. In addition to familiar shooting modes, it offers some manufacturer-specific extras. The portrait mode has five bokeh filters that mimic Leica lenses. The «Leica Looks» are 13 colour filters. The «Essential Mode» offers a colour look inspired by the Leica M9 and a monochrome profile based on the monopan film in the Leica M3. Leica plans to add further modes to the Essential Mode and the bokeh selection in the future.

Which Leica lens should it be?

For more camera feel when shooting, there is a mechanical rotating ring on the edge of the camera elevation. You can use it to control the zoom, white balance, exposure compensation or focus. At first, it is unusual to reach for the back of the smartphone when taking photos. I find it more comfortable in landscape format than in portrait format.

The ring around the camera mount can be rotated.

A variant of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Except for the aforementioned customisations, the Leitzphone is identical to the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. This also applies to its cameras. As with the predecessors, the centrepiece of the series is the 1-inch sensor of the main camera. Like the 1/2-inch sensor of the ultra-wide camera, it has a resolution of 50 megapixels. The telephoto camera has 200 megapixels with a smaller sensor area of 1/1.4 inches. Its real optical zoom covers a focal length of 75 to 100 millimetres - converted to 35 mm format. The front camera takes selfies with 50 megapixels and has the smallest sensor at 1/2.87 inches.

The Leitzphone is a special edition of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Other features of the Leica Leitzphone at a glance:

Display: 6.9 inches

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Memory: 16 gigabytes

Storage space: 1 terabyte

Battery and charging: 6000 mAh, 90 watts and 50 watts wireless

Other: IP68, Wi-Fi 7

On the software side, Leica takes care of the launcher and the camera app. The rest of the operating system comes from Xiaomi - including their HyperAI and other services and apps that are part of HyperOS. Android 16 is the basis ex works and the Leitzphone will receive system and security updates for five years.

Price and availability

Leica has a recommended retail price of €1999 for the Leitzphone in the single memory configuration. For the time being, the smartphone is only available directly from Leica or Xiaomi, not from other retailers or shops.

