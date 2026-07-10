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Lumibricks builds K's Spinner from "Blade Runner 2049"

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 10.7.2026

Lumibricks launches its official "Blade Runner 2049" collection with K's Spinner. However, the promotion page already hints at further locations from the film.

Lumibricks ventures into a well-known science fiction license. The manufacturer has announced an official collection for «Blade Runner 2049». K's Spinner, the flying vehicle of the replicant hunter K played by Ryan Gosling, will be the first release. The full presentation of the set is expected to follow in July 2026.

For Lumibricks, this license is an important step. The brand is primarily known for its own clamp brick sets with integrated lighting and, for me, is one of the best Lego alternatives. With «Blade Runner 2049», Lumibricks is officially working with a major film license for the first time.

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Lumibricks

K's Spinner kicks things off

The first model in the series bears the set number 23001. However, a complete product page is not yet available. Price, sales launch, dimensions, and availability therefore remain open. Lumibricks has so far referred to a waiting list and a later unveiling.

According to the Steine Kanal, the set will consist of 401 parts. It also includes a minifigure of K. The headlights and interior are said to be illuminated. These details have not yet been officially confirmed via a complete product listing from Lumibricks.

Lumibricks

More than just a single set?

Lumibricks is not just talking about a single model, but about a «Blade Runner 2049» collection. Several locations from the film appear on the promotion page, including the Protein Farm, the Wallace Archives, the Las Vegas quarantine zone, and the flood barrier.

This does not yet confirm any further sets. However, it suggests that Lumibricks could develop the license into a larger theme world.

Lumibricks

Why «Blade Runner 2049» is a good fit for Lumibricks

«Blade Runner 2049» was released in cinemas in 2017 and continues the story of the 1982 science fiction classic. Denis Villeneuve's film doesn't tell a fast-paced action story, but relies heavily on atmosphere, architecture, and light. Huge holograms, rainy street canyons, orange desert landscapes, and cold interiors characterize the look.

It is precisely this visual language that makes the license interesting for Lumibricks. The manufacturer not only builds its models from clamp bricks but also stages them with light. In «Blade Runner 2049», this is more than just an effect. Without lighting, a central part of the film's aesthetic would be missing.

Lumibricks

K's Spinner is therefore a sensible starting point. The vehicle is closely linked to the main character in the film and perfectly captures the mix of technology, neon lights, and a dystopian urban world. If Lumibricks really expands the series, I look forward to more locations from the film.

You can get an impression of how Lumibricks combines clamp bricks and lighting from my colleague Debbie's product review of the «Cyberpunk Neon City: Game Stack».

Header image: Lumibricks

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